Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1h

Thank you Robin. Yet again NZ'ers are asleep at the wheel. Bar those in Southland who are speaking up. Another lack of 'informed consent' - who is really pulling the strings in NZ? Certainly not govt and big corporates are just about pillage and profit and greed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture