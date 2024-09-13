Seemorerocks

Since the news of a longitudinal study coming out of Japan on nanotechnology (or nanobots) discovered in vaccine vials was published there have been a few people expressing scepticism about the study.

Objections have been along the lines of “the study was badly carried out” or “the journal is not to be trusted” - all quite standard ways for dismissing reputable research.

The truth is that no conventional journal would ever allow such research to be published because it blows even the mainstream alternative views out of the water.

As this article will make clear there is a history of people doing similar research going back to 2021.

Many more people than would be thought.

I have always objected to insistence by a vociferous group of people such as Sam Bailey,Dr Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr Stefan Lanka insisting that there is no such thing as a virus. It runs contrary to the whole narrative of gain-of-function, spike proteins and the like. To this very day, I have not made up my mind where I stand on this debate, not least because I am not a scientist.

However, in researching for this article I have become more sympathetic to the ‘renegade’ views.

Several sources have reported that they have been unable to find any evidence of spike proteins, mRNA or indeed any biological material in the vials. More of this in part two.

On reflection, I have to say I have never seen any photographs of a spike protein under a microscope. Why not? It seems logical that if people are seeing strange shapes in the vials on the nano scale people with the most powerful microscopes would be reporting, and indeed, photographing the spike protein. But in all the research I’ve done I’ve never found anything like this.

Perhaps these are in the realm of concept? Perhaps I am naive and there is a perfectly logical answer to my questions but I have not heard it.

Dr Michael Yeadon

One of the first whistleblowers on the effect of the jabs on fertility in pregnant women and one of the most credible voices has been Michael Yeadon, a former vice president and Chief Research Officer of the A & R Research of Pfizer who has published over 40 original research papers since 2011.

Yeadon is a gentle man with a well-developed conscience who has provided us with rational, scientific information and has shown the “official” version of things to be a farce. He was unfortunately ill-equipped to deal with the vilification and attempts to silence him and has removed himself from the centre of public attention.

Earlier this year he wrote an article, Why I Don’t Believe There Ever Was a Covid Virus which is more than worthwhile reading.

I would like to turn my attention to the not-inconsiderable number of examples of people, some acting in cooperation, who have recorded what they say is nanotechnology in vials that they have been able to obtain with great difficulty.

Dr Pablo Campa

In November, 2021, Dr Pablo Campra from Almeria University was the first to deduce that the Pfizer vaccine most probably contained Graphene Oxide flakes.

Dr. Campra shared his hypotheses about what the detected objects may be. While there's uncertainty with some of them, the doctor holds a hypothesis that he'll continue to share in other media: graphene Morgellons.

These were his first images

His technique was to use using micro-RAMAN infrared spectroscopy combined with microscope analysis

This goes into the research in detail

Here is his presentation

Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea

I have been following Dr Mihalcea almost since she started publishing her findings on Substack and in videos.

Dr Mihalcea, born in Roumania, got her medical training in Germany, has published numerous papers and developed a practice, mostly in chelation as far as I can see in the United States. When she saw what was happening in her patients she got a dark field microscope and has been reporting her findings since then and has been cooperating with 26 teams from around the world. She may have been the first to report how the same nanostructures she discovered in the blood of vaccinated patients have been found in the unvaccinated due to “shedding”.

Her Substack is here

She has, more recently been coming out talking about transhumanism in ways that are close to what David Icke has been talking about since the onset (more later) and did an interview with SGT Report entitled Demons of the mRNA Vaxx.

Here are a few examples from the people she has been working with.

Dr David Nixon

David Nixon is a general practitioner based in Brisbane, Australia with an interest in diabetes, cardiovascular disease and the management of long-term medical conditions - in short, the sort of doctor I should like to find for myself.

He has been working with Dr Mihalcea and releasing his findings in a quiet way and has a Substack.

One of the things Dr Nixon did was to demonstrate that placing vials within a Faraday cage which is used to block out electromagnetic radiation, say from cellphones, stopped the nanostructures from developing.

In his latest revelations, Dr. Nixon played a video he had taken of the contents of a vial of Pfizer’s Covid “vaccine.” He placed approximately four drops of Pfizer “vaccine” on a glass slide, placed it under a microscope at 200x magnification and filmed the slide for three hours.

In real time, it appears nothing is happening. “But look what happens when I speed this up,” Dr. Nixon said, “it’s apparent we’re dealing with something completely different from self-assembly – this is nano construction … it’s not assembling itself, it’s essentially, I guess, micro construction.

Dr. Nixon points to two micro-machines in the video that are working on building the same nanostructure “square” and commented that:

“It’s being put together by, essentially, micromachinery which is coordinated. You can’t see anything in real time, nothing seems to be happening. It’s only when you speed it up [you can see it]. I can’t even begin to think of technology that works at those sorts of speeds … Not only is this happening very slowly but it’s also happening in a coordinated fashion.”

This is described here:

And in this video:

Dr Shimon Yanowitz

It took quite a while for me to track down any references to Israeli, Dr Shimon Yanowitz because we have not heard from him since the onset of the war in Gaza.

Dr Yanowitz is an electrical engineer and independent researcher.

He reported back in October 2022 that, although he has not had any covid jabs he found nanostructures in his own blood and is unwell as a result.

Because it has been difficult to find vials for testing he has been working with colleagues in Europe to obtain vials which he was testing.

Here is an interview with Stew Peters, producer of two seminal documentaries, Died Suddenly and …., back in late 2022

Here are some other examples of people and institutions looking at these phenomena.

Dr. Andreas Noack

One of the major stories from late 2021 was that of Dr. Andreas Noak, well-known German chemist and one of the EU’s top graphene experts who died in very suspicious circumstances after making a presentation on graphene which he said was graphene hydroxide, not graphene oxide and was like “razor blades in the blood” I remember how, earlier Dr Novak was arrested by an armed police unit in the middle of his YouTube livestream.

On November 26th, 2021, just hours after publishing this latest video about graphene oxide and graphene hydroxide, he died suddenly.

Here is his presentation

In other words, the graphene hydroxide molecules in the vaxx behave like nano razors that cut the epithelial lining of recipients’ veins, which he believes is the cause of blood clots and the sudden deaths observed in so many top athletes, lately. “There is a professor from the University of Almeira, Professor Dr Pablo Campra. He studied the vaccines for the presence of graphene oxide using Micro-Raman Spectroscopy. It is the study of frequencies. There are frequency bands, two of those bands are important. They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings … (He found it in all samples) … Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.. I’ll cut this up a bit here.. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH) … In graphene oxide, you have double-bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide, you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make braking pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.”

Dr Frank Zalewski

One testimony I had forgotten about dates back to October 2021 is from a Polish doctor who reported finding in a sample of the Pfizer jabs, of an aluminium-carbon lifeform with a head and three legs in different colors, comprising, he says, aluminium, carbon, and bromine.

This was reported here.

What he had to say has long disappeared from the internet but is available on the Internet Archive,

Dr Matt Shelton

Undisclosed Ingredients Found in New Zealand

At the end of January, Sue Grey, co-leader of the Outdoors and Freedom Party, and Dr. Matt Shelton from New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (“NZDSOS”) put the Health Select Committee on notice that serious contamination of the Pfizer vaccine has been uncovered and they needed to act immediately to stop the injection campaign.

Dr Shelton came forward to disclose the discovery of formations of nano-particles found by New Zealand scientists using specialised microscopic techniques. None of the experts consulted have ever seen anything like this before. None of these contaminants are listed or approved ingredients,

https://expose-news.com/2022/02/12/injection-secret-ingredients-whats-the-aim/

Here is the video

In addition, there is another researcher in New Zealand doing very fine ongoing microscope research, matt. j.a.o.b

I recall reports of how samples of blood were taken at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of NZSDOS ( ) and attendees were shocked to find that there were what looked like nanobots found in the blood of the unvaxxed.

Dr Robert O Young

Robert O Young is an American naturopathic practitioner and author of books promoting an alkaline diet who has been the target of the US medical authorities. He is a leading voice saying that viruses do not exist. Going back to when I was practising he provided microscope evidence that pathogens changed their appearance according to circumstance.

Here is a video from February, 2023.

Dr Pedro Chavez

Mexican military physician Dr. Pedro Chavez disclosed that all the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, regardless of who makes them, are creating nanotechnology in the bodies of vaccinated people.

A field study with several vaccinated people showed that they have an unknown MAC address, which apparently a completely unknown app can connect to. Even in cemeteries, the deceased still send out this Bluetooth address…

The following physicians and scientists have been participating in this investigation since May 2021:

Dr. h.c. Manuel Aparicio Alonso, global president of Comusav.

Dr. Pedro Chavez Zavala, president of Comusav in Mexico

Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker, honorary member of Comusav

Dr. Ph.D. Pablo Campra

Cyber security expert Diego Barrientos

Do vaccinated people emit Bluetooth signal?

The research was conducted in a remote location with several vaccinated individuals so as not to be affected or irritated by Bluetooth signals from the surrounding environment.

Blue Tooth Mac Address Phenomenon From Covid 19 Shots -Conversation with Dr. Pedro Chavez

Dr Chavez explains his research of the MAC address phenomenon in the COVID19 vaccinated and the unvaccinated who received PCR swabs. He also documented the emission of MAC addresses from grave sites of the injected. His findings were shown in the documentary Bluetruth available here: https://comusav.com/bluetruth/. Dr. Chavez reveals his successes with Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) protocol, and we discuss how to incorporate EDTA , Vitamin C and some of my other treatments into the regimen.

Documentary: BLUETRUTH. Scientific Proof the Vaxed Emit a Bluetooth Signal. IoB Nano Network

Short 32-minute documentary shows Dr. Pedro Chavez Zavalo, the president of the World Health and Life Coalition (COMUSAV), using an electromagnetic frequency meter on a sample of people in Mexico who had taken COVID ‘vaccines’ and comparing them to unvaccinated people. Magnetism was detected in the jabbed sample. Graphene oxide was detected in all of the COVID vaccine specimens, but none of the companies listed it on their labels. A cell phone with a Bluetooth application collected Media Access Control (MAC) codes when it was near people who had received COVID jabs. People who took PCR swab tests also triggered a Bluetooth response, but at a lower level. Bluetooth codes were also detected in a cemetery among people who died in 2021 and 2022. Researchers believe graphene can be transmitted through sexual intercourse and kissing.

Quite separate from people associated with Dr Mihalcea are the following.

Szeged Institute of Biophysics

I found a video from the Szeged Institute of Biophysics in Hungary which shows footage of some nanobots under an electron microscope - capturing cells and forming some type of cyborg creature.

https://x.com/foxenflask/status/1832264699154444761

Russian research

I found an article by Dr Mihlacea that references research out of Russia.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0003986123003429

Mihalcea says the Amyloid Protein polymerizaton referred to is the same as self assembly protein polymers used in nanotechnology. They are using a medical term for what she has been saying all along. This is a Prion like protein

La Quinta Columna

Much of the best research on graphene in the vaccine vials come from Spanish Language sources. La Quinta Columna and Ricardo Delgado.

Here are some resources. I shall be discussing La Quita Columna in greater detail in part two of this article.

La Quinta Columna's Ricardo Delgado, Astrid Stuckelberger and José Luis Sevillano Joins David Icke

DECEMBER 23, 2021

New Findings By La Quinta Columna - Microchips Disassemble With Tobacco Solution Plus Darkfield Live Blood Analysis Of Individuals Using Nicotine Alone - Other Detox Molecules Are Recommended

Dr Young Mi-Lee and Prof Daniel Brady

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/382358701_Real-Time_Self-Assembly_of_Stereomicroscopically_Visible_Artificial_Constructions_in_Incubated_Specimens_of_mRNA_Products_Mainly_from_Pfizer_and_Moderna_A_Comprehensive_Longitudinal_Study

Last but not least we have the study done by Dr Young Mi-Lee and Prof Daniel Brady that has attracted so much controversy.

Millions of Self-Assembly Nanoparticles in COVID 19 Injections

***

It doesn’t stop there.

In part two I shall discuss some of the people linked to research on graphene oxide discussed in David Icke’s just-released book, the Reveal.