To give you an idea of the constant difficulties I encounter on a daily base, this was the message I got trying to open a file.

I have Chrome on my device but when I follow the instructions I get this.

All very kafkaesque.

Meanwhile, on my iMac I found that I have been locked out of X- Twitter. I enter my password correctly and then I am confronted with extra steps like entering my user name but when I try to do that there is no response irrespective of how many times I press ENTER.

Despite that I try opening tweets from articles and they open fine despite being asked to sign in.

I have several devices and have to often go between them in the hope that somewhere something will work as it should.

Do others have the same experience of things increasingly not working and help to remedy the problems becoming less-and-less available?