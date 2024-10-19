Having written what I regard as the most important article on an IMMEDIATE situation I feel duty-bound to respond to two contrasting comments.

MY ARTICLE WAS NOT A PHILOSOPHICAL TREATISE or was it an attempt to address problem long in the making and made worse by asinine denial.

I WAS IDENTIFYING SOMETHING THAT COULD, BAR A MIRACLE, COME DOWN AT US IN MONTHS, IF NOT WEEKS.

I would like to fill in my article with some apposite comments from Ted, a Peak Oil researcher and activist from Nelson, New Zealand.

..And that is but one reason "they" deem the current program as "compassionate extinction". Others futther up the chain call it "winnowing", You won’t see that expression often but when you do you know you are on the right trail.

Its a perfect storm, billions of spoilt, fat, indulged wasteful humans AND billions of starving, desperate easily led and hard working humans.

ADD:

An impending, imminent scarcity of proportions so damaging as to be un-mitigateable, within the current structures of greed and power anyway..

The solution, : replace the lazy, greedy, fat, health care dependent humans with the other sort, do it subtly albeit with due notice to the timeframe of the imminent collapse..

Provide a method for the quiet killing of the fat lazy kind, something they will willingly "take", absolves the karma You know?

Revel in the power, rejoice as "they" are doing "gods" will, they are "gods" themselves, they are so clever they cooked this up and refined this decades ago..., and almost no one knew.. no one listened

The outcome? not enough are dead, not by a long chalk, things havent gone to plan, "other" forces are at work....

Something, sometime HAS to break, how it starts, where it starts.. Who knows? each nation has its strengths and weaknesses, its clear a "new order" is rising.. or attempting to rise, will the new order rotate around the nations that have resourses and ability? Yes absolutely, will the nations poorly equipped simply expire? Guaranteed.

Your nation has expanse and low population but few resources, how many can adapt to a pre medieval life in a few months? 5%? most will die, of hunger or the victims of the crimes of desperation..

Many nations like my home in the "uk", they will leave Us to become as animals, kill each other, for sure cooperative groups may begin, but i guarantee they will not last, the need, the greed the inability to provide for all, especially those who will not toil, will not, cannot be tolerated... its simple mathematics, the modern human is incapable of expending the energy calories required to produce a basic diet, believe me after 30+ yrs of seeking "self sufficiency" im still at 45-50% at best, with a petrol driven rotavator, with solar panels, with experience..

And what i am aware of most is that post collapse my "oasis" will be a magnet for those seeking a means of survival..

Ahh, happy days, anyway today is as many that have preceded it and like as many that may yet follow so i must lift my weary carcass to something usefull.

You are (IMHO) Mr Westenra: bang on the money, but fate may yet have many a twist to show Us before All is done :0)

However if an intervention arrived that revealed that which is likely cloaked, that being the enegies they so happily expend on creating hurricanes and fire storms then perhaps there might be another outcome?