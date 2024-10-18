I would like to fill in my article with some apposite comments from Ted, a Peak Oil researcher and activist from Nelson, New Zealand.

This information is very important and mostly unknown to most.

***

I have remained a researcher/activist on peak oil for over 20 years. I remain gobsmacked that this train wreck (aka modern industrial "civilisation", is still screaming along.

I still see a massive change coming sooner than later.

Black swans coming in from all directions M8!



My comment up on your page:

"Fossil" fuels may be considered by some, to be a scam. But our whole modern "civilised" way of life runs on them, every bit of industrialism, every bit of big Agribiz, forestry, fishing, corp farming, tourism, etc.

Period.

Marsden Point refinery was refurbished (about $400 million) around 20 years ago to run on cheap Saudi sour crude. All our own (light) oil was/is sent to mainly Singapore for processing as they have a refinery set up to do it. The Marsden Point refinery was not.

That cheap Saudi sour crude has gone "away":

1. The giant fields are in decline.

2. The "Land Export Model" trap means Saudi needs to keep most of that oil to run through their refineries and to stop a domestic revolt.

3. Saudi Arabia is now the third largest importer of Russian oil. This keeps their refineries running for both domestic and export.

The Marsden Point Refinery ran on cheap Saudi sour crude at a long term cost. The refinery was being worn out 25-30% faster due to the sour crude being quite corrosive. The refinery was due to be refurbished again, as it was worn out.

Due to global peak oil (November 2018) and the politics of the refining industry, it made little sense to do this in New Zealand. We have too small a market, and logistically the last bus stop on the planet. Due to our fierce adherence to "the Free Market", we have no long term supply contracts for fuel supply. We rely on brokers to bid for us on the oil market exchanges, so the tankers continue to arrive.

Our whole political process is built on smoke and mirrors, and lies, and a flat out refusal to face reality.

We rely mostly on Singapore based refined oil product. Singapore is now the second largest importer of Russian crude oil. New Zealand may be an associate member of NATO, a member of Five Eyes, have sanctions against Russia, but we are mostly running on fuels derived from them via Singapore.

If Russia decides to stop sending oil to Singapore, we'll be forced to look elsewhere...!

The truth of how close we are to collapse is continually hidden, to further the agendas handed down to the political classes at both local and central government in New Zealand. The agendas come from our controllers/farmers: the corporations/banksters/elites. The agendas are all about divide and conquer games with any areas of resistance, and continuing to open up the country to rape, pillage and extraction.

If there is more oil/gas in New Zealand worth extracting, The Powers-that-be will do it.

In my opinion there isn't.

Our way of living in a "First World" modern industrial way is coming into question. All the fancy toys, phones, computers, cars, trucks, trains, planes, tractors are imported. All the finished fuels are imported.

We rely on a massively long logistics chain to get all of this.

Technically we are in a cargo cult. For how much longer?

Sure is an "exciting time" to be alive, eh?!!!

