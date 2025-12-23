My blood sample Robin Westenra · Dec 19 I am storing these pictures of my blood here for reference until someone can interpret them for me in the New Year. Read full story

I am posting an extract from an article (which can be read in full HERE ) which is the first thing that I’ve read which describes part of my situation accurately short of sitting on the edge of the bed but definately, also the treatment by the medical system - in my case, EVEN WORSE.

Then there are the things in my blood on top of that…

I shall, no doubt, be writing about this whole subject over the coming days.

By Jessica M - Neurology & Cellular Health Specialist

|

Last Updated Nov 27 2025

I specialize in neurology and cellular health—and I spend most of my time fixing problems that general practitioners dismiss.



Here’s what happens: Your doctor runs a B12 test, sees it’s “normal,” hands you gabapentin, and says “try to live with it.”

No investigation into WHY your nerves are misfiring. No explanation that “normal” doesn’t mean your cells can actually use that B12. Just a prescription that masks symptoms and does nothing to fix the problem.



Margaret suffered for 6 years like this. Slept with a fan blasting on her feet every night—even in January. Woke up at 3 AM standing on cold tiles begging for relief.



Her doctor said “You’re getting older. These things happen.”



When I saw her bloodwork, her B12 was 280 pg/mL. “Normal” according to the lab. But her nerves needed 600+ to function. She was starving and nobody told her.



Why? Because doctors are trained to only flag severe B12 deficiency (under 200). Anything above that? “You’re fine.” They don’t test for functional deficiency. They don’t consider that after 60, you can’t absorb B12 anymore.



Three weeks after Margaret started methylated B12, the burning stopped. The fan got turned off for the first time in 4 years.



“My nerves were literally starving, and nobody would listen,” she said.

Here are the 5 signs your burning feet are fixable nerve starvation—not “just aging”:



Sign #1: You Can’t Let Anything Touch Your Feet At Night

Does your pain hit around the same time every night? Like clockwork?



8 PM when you’re trying to relax. The second your head hits the pillow. Or you wake up at 2:30 AM with your feet screaming.



“My witching hour is 8 PM. I can set my watch by when the pins and needles go crazy.”



Here’s what’s actually happening: Your nerve cells need constant B12 to maintain their myelin coating. During the day, movement compensates. But at night when you’re still, starving nerves start misfiring—screaming “FIRE!” when nothing’s burning.



If you ignore this: The pattern gets worse. Tonight it’s 8 PM to midnight. Next month it’s 6 PM to 3 AM. Eventually your nerves are misfiring 24/7 and you can’t function at all.



But here’s the good news: A predictable pattern means your nerves are still salvageable. They’re begging for methylated B12 on a schedule. Feed them, and the witching hour disappears.

Sign #2: You’ve Created Bizarre Bedtime Rituals To Cope

Fan pointed at your feet in January. Bucket of ice water on your nightstand for 3 AM emergencies. Feet hanging off the bed because even cotton sheets feel like torture.



You know exactly what I’m talking about.



What’s really happening: Your nerve’s myelin coating is breaking down. Temperature regulation goes haywire. Your nerves scream “BURNING!” when there’s no actual heat. The fan and ice water temporarily shut down misfiring signals—but they don’t fix anything.



If you ignore this: You’ll be sleeping in a recliner within a year because beds are too painful. Your spouse will move to another room. You’ll be walking on cold tiles at 3 AM every single night for the rest of your life. This becomes your new normal.



Here’s the truth: These aren’t quirky habits. They’re desperate coping mechanisms for nerve starvation. Give your nerves methylated B12, and you can sleep like a normal person again. No fan. No ice bucket. Just sleep.

Sign #3: Your Doctor Said You’re “Normal” But You Feel Like Hell

Your B12 came back 280 pg/mL. “Everything’s fine,” your doctor said. Meanwhile you can’t stand for 10 minutes without your feet burning. You’re exhausted. Your balance is shot.

How is that “fine”?



Here’s the scam: The “normal range” is 200-900 pg/mL. You’re at 280. Someone else is at 850. Your nerves need 600+ to function. But the test says “normal” so your doctor moves on.



Worse: After 60, you stop producing intrinsic factor—the enzyme that helps absorb B12. It’s floating in your blood (shows up on tests) but your nerves can’t access it. You’re starving with a full pantry you can’t unlock.



If you ignore this: Your nerves keep deteriorating. The burning spreads. The numbness climbs. You end up on 3 different medications that turn you into a zombie and still don’t stop the pain. All because nobody tested for functional deficiency.



But here’s what changes everything: Methylated B12 bypasses the absorption problem entirely. It doesn’t need intrinsic factor. It goes straight to your nerves. Three weeks and Margaret’s “normal” bloodwork became actually normal—her nerves could finally use it.

Sign #4: You’ve Tried “Everything” And Nothing Stopped The Burning

Gabapentin made you a zombie. Lyrica packed on 30 pounds. Creams work for 15 minutes then you’re back in hell. Regular B12 pills did absolutely nothing.



Your bathroom looks like a pharmacy and your feet still feel like they’re on fire.

Why nothing worked:

Gabapentin: Masks pain signals. It doesn’t repair damaged nerves. The B12 you tried was the wrong form, wrong delivery, wrong dose, wrong formula.

Wrong form: Cyanocobalamin in pill form—wrong type, wrong delivery, too weak

Wrong delivery: Pills (you can’t absorb them after 60)

Wrong dose: 500 mcg when your nerves need 5000 mcg

Wrong formula: B12 alone doesn’t work (nerves need B1 and ALA too)

If you ignore this: Next 10 years cycling through medications, gaining weight, losing mental clarity, and your feet will still burn. You’ll think “nothing works for me” and give up. You’ll accept burning feet as your fate.



Here’s the breakthrough: You haven’t tried the ONE thing that rebuilds nerve myelin. Methylated B12 (pre-activated form) in sublingual drops (bypasses gut) at clinical strength (5000mcg, not 500) combined with B1 and ALA (because nerves need all three).

That’s not “another supplement.” That’s a different approach entirely. And it works.

Sign #5: The Burning Is Getting Worse Or Spreading Up Your Legs

Started in your toes. Now your whole foot. Creeping to your ankles. You’re losing balance. Catching yourself from falling.

And you’re terrified of where this is going. Wheelchair. Nursing home. Losing your independence.

Here’s what’s happening: When nerves don’t get B12, myelin damage spreads. It starts at your longest nerves (feet) and climbs upward. Toes → feet → ankles → calves. That’s not “getting older.” That’s progressive nerve starvation.

If you ignore this: In 6 months, it’s at your knees. In a year, you need a cane. In two years, you’re watching your grandkids play from a chair because you can’t trust your legs anymore. The window to reverse this is closing every single day you wait.

But here’s what nobody told you: Nerves CAN regenerate. Myelin CAN rebuild. It’s not too late.

Patricia watched numbness spread to her knees. Four weeks on methylated B12, the progression stopped. Six weeks, sensation started returning. Eight weeks, she could feel her feet again.

The damage isn’t permanent yet. But it will be if you do nothing.

Here’s What’s Really Happening To Your Nerves

Your nerve cells are wrapped in a protective coating called the myelin sheath. Think of it like insulation on electrical wires.

When that insulation breaks down, nerves misfire. They send pain signals (”FIRE! BURNING!”) when nothing’s actually wrong. They can’t regulate temperature. Light touch feels like torture.

Why is the myelin breaking down?

Because your nerves are starving for B12. And after 60, you lost the ability to absorb it from food or regular supplements.

You lost intrinsic factor—the enzyme that converts regular B12 (cyanocobalamin) into the usable form (methylcobalamin).

So the B12 shows up in your blood tests. Your doctor says “you’re fine.” But your cells can’t access it.

It’s like having a locked safe full of money but losing the key.

Meanwhile, your nerve coating dissolves. Like insulation peeling off wires. That’s the burning. The tingling. The numbness creeping from your toes.

This isn’t aging. It’s not diabetes. It’s not “just neuropathy.”



It’s fixable nerve starvation.