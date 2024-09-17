I wish to emphasise this comment
So, the nurse is smiling, so is lying??
Perhaps this empathy-deleted individual might like to explain the following I suspect their soul has already been hijacked thanks to the nanobots circulating in their blood.
Perhaps this is just a “rare” reaction or Alexa has just dyed her skin. Lol.
Here’s her story in greater detail.
She’s right. The scariest part is that everyone else is going to have to take care of these sick people. These people who wouldn’t listen to us and went out and got the jab. And then boosters afterward. Think about the number of people whose health is going to decline rapidly in the next year or two. There won’t be enough hospital beds. There won’t be enough healthcare professionals to help them. We’re going to be taking care of our loved ones in our own homes and watching them die right in front of us. And there’s absolutely no accountability.
praying that she makes a full recovery 🙏