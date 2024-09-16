“I’m one of 3 people that didn’t take the vaccine at this hospital…and you wouldn’t believe what I’ve seen…I don’t even use the washrooms here…I go home…”
This is in Britain. Does anyone expect it is different in New Zealand or anywhere else?
“I’m one of 3 people that didn’t take the vaccine at this hospital…and you wouldn’t believe what I’ve seen…I don’t even use the washrooms here…I go home…”
This is in Britain. Does anyone expect it is different in New Zealand or anywhere else?
No posts
My sisters still believe it is fake news. SMH.
But why is she smiling through the whole talk? Victoria Newland had a smile going when she was in a discussion about stopping peace in Ukraine. Jimmy Dore categorised it as Duper's Delight. Why this nurse? Is there another explanation for the constant smile while discussing tragedies?