11 March 2026

It is already known that the tensions are escalating in the middle east as the United States has created a massive conflict situation with Iran. Subsequently, there have been several military moments and retaliatory efforts on both fronts.

On that note, Iran has issued a latest hit list where it has published the list of targets they would be attacking in the near future.

According to the latest reports from the international media channels, Iran has reportedly warned that facilities linked to major U.S. technology companies could become targets as tensions escalate in the region.

The companies named by Iran as potential targets include Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, IBM, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies, with potential targets reportedly located in Israel, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

These are multibillion-dollar companies and any attacks on these campus could lead to a huge global issue, and this is exactly what Iran appears to be targeting at this moment.

Apparently, the Iran administration and military is seeing these mega companies as their backbone of United States AI deployment which is helping them in the war. So the Iran attacks could be targeting these company offices in the mentioned countries in order to strike a deadly technical blow to the United States.

Australia’s Qantas Airways, Scandinavia’s SAS and Air New Zealand have announced airfare hikes, blaming an abrupt spike in the cost of fuel caused by the US-Israel attack on Iran that is rattling the global aviation sector.

Jet fuel prices, which were around $85 to $90 per barrel before the attack on Iran, have soared to between $150 and $200, New Zealand’s flag carrier said on Tuesday as it suspended its financial outlook for 2026 due to uncertainty over the conflict.

The war, which disrupted shipping via the world’s most vital oil export route, has sent oil prices surging, upending global travel, pushing airline ticket prices on some routes sky-high, and sparking fears of a deep travel slump.

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2026/3/10/global-airlines-hike-ticket-prices-as-iran-war-sends-costs-soaring

A group calling itself the “Brigades of the True Promise in the Arabian Peninsula” has threatened to target al Barakah nuclear facility in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement issued early on Wednesday, the group said: “In fulfilment of our duty in the battle of Islam against the Jews and their followers, and as a continuation of our operations that struck the fortresses of the enemies in the Arabian Peninsula, al Barakah nuclear facility in Abu Dhabi will be our next target, God willing.”

The “Brigades of the True Promise” are widely regarded as an alternative front used by the Iran-backed Houthi movement to carry out cross-border operations. After five years since its first appearance, on 23 January 2021, the group has resurfaced amid escalating tensions between Washington, Tehran and Tel Aviv

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260311-houthi-and-hezbollah-linked-group-threatens-to-target-barakah-nuclear-facility-in-abu-dhabi/

Iran’s military just named the price of the war. Two hundred dollars per barrel. And they named every tanker that will be hit to get there.

BREAKING: Iran's military says Tehran's policy of 'reciprocal hits' has ended, and will carry out continuous strikes from now on.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it will not allow “a litre of oil” through the Strait of Hormuz as the closure of the key Gulf waterway continues to roil global energy markets during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

A spokesperson for the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said on Wednesday that any vessel linked to the United States and Israel or their allies “will be considered a legitimate target”.

“You will not be able to artificially lower the price of oil. Expect oil at $200 per barrel,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The price of oil depends on regional security, and you are the main source of insecurity in the region.”

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/11/irans-irgc-says-not-one-litre-of-oil-will-get-through-strait-of-hormuz

Details include:



1. Iran says the US will ​not be able ​to control oil prices



2. "We won't allow even one liter ​of oil to ​reach the US, Israel, and its partners" an Iranian military spokesperson said



3. "Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be ​a legitimate ​target," he adds



4. Iran appears to be shifting their military strategy as oil prices have declined



US oil prices are now nearing $90/barrel again.

Iran warns to stay away from US and Israeli banks and financial centres

HSBC bank in Qatar closes all its branches after Iranian warning

Iran’s Red Crescent, the Muslim version of the Red Cross in the West, is claiming that over the past 12 days of military attacks, Israel and the United States have bombed seventy-seven (77) medical centers across Iran. (Similar to what Israel did in Gaza)

Thankfully, Iran’s Red Crescent says, after the 12-day war, they knew the US couldn’t be trusted, so they have been preparing for this scenario.

Rapid emergency responses have reached below 4 minutes, thanks to 100,000 medical volunteers.

