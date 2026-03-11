Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BetterYou22.com <New Diet's avatar
BetterYou22.com <New Diet
2h

,

Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
15m

Sounds like a hit list from CrowdStrike or CloudFlare internet kill switches.

Interesting how Crypto keeps flowing out of Iran with out internet for blockchain transactions. 🙃🤔😳🧐

Blockchain for us, but not for you Peasants.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture