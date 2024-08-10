Britain is a fully-fledged fascist shithole. In fact it was well on the way the last time I visited in 2007. Whilst I was greeted into Russia and had no problems in Europe I was greeted with a scowl, flying unto the UK from France. They did not want to let me in until I provided an address of my sister and a ticket showing I was leaving in a weeks time. That was before the 2008 meltdown, before the plandemic, even before social media and mass surveillance.

The Online Safety Act 2023 is an act of the Parliament of the United Kingdom to regulate online speech and media. It passed on 26 October 2023 and gives the relevant Secretary of State the power, subject to parliamentary approval, to designate and suppress or record a wide range of speech and media deemed "harmful"

Now, it is clear what the real intent was

Laws designed to counter misinformation are “not fit for purpose” and must be revisited after the spread of online falsehoods contributed to this month’s far-right riots, the mayor of London has said.

Sadiq Khan, one of the UK’s most senior Muslim politicians, said ministers should act “very, very quickly” to review the Online Safety Act after the violent unrest in England and Belfast over the past week. There have been calls to hasten the act’s implementation.

His comments came after the owner of X, Elon Musk, escalated his attacks on the Labour government, sharing a fake Telegraph article on his social media platform claiming Keir Starmer was considering sending far-right rioters to “emergency detainment camps” in the Falklands. The article was first posted by Ashlea Simon, a co-leader of the far-right group Britain First.

The post, which Musk deleted after 30 minutes, prompted a spokesperson for the European Commission to say its investigation into X could take its handling of harmful content related to the recent England riots into account.

Comments by the Health Ranger

Elon Musk could be summoned for a grilling by British MPs over X’s role in race riots that have rocked the U.K. over the last week, as well as his own incendiary comments about the violence.

Labour MPs Chi Onwurah and Dawn Butler, who are competing to chair parliament’s science, innovation and technology committee, both told POLITICO they’d press the billionaire X owner and other technology executives to answer questions about the role of social media platforms amid mounting unrest in the U.K.

Musk has spent days beefing with British politicians over the riots, and is locked in a war of words with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the U.K's handling of them. Musk on Sunday wrote “civil war is inevitable” in the U.K. and claimed that the response by U.K. police has been “one-sided."

Tech companies will be forced to ban fake news from their platforms under plans being considered by the Government in the wake of the riots.

Sir Keir Starmer suggested on Friday that the Government would review social media laws as part of efforts to prevent further disorder.

The Telegraph understands that ministers are looking at introducing a duty on social media companies to restrict “legal but harmful” content.

It could mean that firms are required to remove or suppress posts spreading fake news about asylum seekers or other topics such as self-harm, even if they do not meet the threshold for illegality.

What are his/her/its pronouns?

Two men have been sent to prison for stirring up hatred and violence online after the Southport attack, in the first cases of their kind linked to the recent riots seen across the country.

Jordan Parlour, 28, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to inciting racial hatred with Facebook posts in which he advocated an attack on a hotel in Leeds as part of the violent public disorder that swept England last week.

In Northampton, Tyler Kay, 26, was given three years and two months in prison for posts on X that called for mass deportation and for people to set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers.

They are the first people to be charged for posting criminal messages online linked to the recent far-right violence.

Where are they going to put their new political prisoners.

Just weeks ago we had this

This headline from the NYT is a a bit more revealing.

The Labour government, which took power this past week, said it had been forced into the move because previous Conservative administrations had let the issue fester.

An American. point-of-view

20 months in prison for a Facebook post is insane. The UK has fallen. This judge clearly has a tampon up his ass as you listen, thank God we rid ourselves of these UK freaks! Enjoy your grooming UK!

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

AUG 09, 2024

As insane as putting Tulsi Gabbard on the TSA’s SSSS program…for enhanced screening before flying…a terror watchlist…

But the same tampon judges let little girls be groomed and raped for decades…by islamist jihadist Pakistanis…read about Rotherham UK…

As a Rotherham grooming gang survivor, I want people to know about the religious extremism which inspired my abusers

UK gang rape grooming gangs (now emerging in America due to Harris and Biden and Obama illegal border breaches) are not like paedophile rings; instead, they operate almost exactly like terrorist networks, with all the same strategies

‘I’m a Rotherham grooming gang survivor. I call myself a survivor because I’m still alive. I’m part of the UK’s largest ever child sexual abuse investigation.

As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a “white slag” and “white c***” as they beat me.’

To the BBC she said the gangs were "overwhelmingly" made up of British-islamic-Pakistani males.

Everyone will be silenced!

Britain does stand for human rights - everywhere else other than in the UK

Despite that …in Belfast, Ireland

John O'Looney

Cobra meetings and digital ID | John O'Looney

