Seemorerocks

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
17m

ARISE HUMANITY

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/arise-humanity

MUST SEE VIDEO

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.03.26 Thu

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

AXIOS is reporting that Iran’s “5 days” are up and that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is

massively escalate today.

US naval warfare specialist teams and tier 1 special forces units have been just been given deployment orders to the Middle East

This is from Max Igan and worthwhile watching

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SiriusRex's avatar
SiriusRex
24m

Fuck HEXbreath,Fuck TrumpStein and FUCK ALL JEW FILTH!!

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