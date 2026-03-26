ARISE HUMANITY
AXIOS is reporting that Iran’s “5 days” are up and that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is ordering the U.S. Military to commence bombing Iran power plant infrastructure.
Iran has made clear that if the US attacks even ONE power plant, they will attack the electrical and other infrastructure of every country hosting U.S. Military Bases. They made it explicitly clear that part of their retaliation will include DESLAINIZATION PLANTS that provide fresh water to the populations of those countries.
If the AXIOS report is accurate - a big question at this time -- the conflict will massively escalate today.
ARISE HUMANITY
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/arise-humanity
MUST SEE VIDEO
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.03.26 Thu
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
AXIOS is reporting that Iran’s “5 days” are up and that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is
massively escalate today.
US naval warfare specialist teams and tier 1 special forces units have been just been given deployment orders to the Middle East
This is from Max Igan and worthwhile watching
Fuck HEXbreath,Fuck TrumpStein and FUCK ALL JEW FILTH!!