ARISE HUMANITY

AXIOS is reporting that Iran’s “5 days” are up and that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is ordering the U.S. Military to commence bombing Iran power plant infrastructure.

Iran has made clear that if the US attacks even ONE power plant, they will attack the electrical and other infrastructure of every country hosting U.S. Military Bases. They made it explicitly clear that part of their retaliation will include DESLAINIZATION PLANTS that provide fresh water to the populations of those countries.

If the AXIOS report is accurate - a big question at this time -- the conflict will massively escalate today.