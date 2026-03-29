Following on from my previous reflective work I have been giving more thought to the matter.

Today I was sent the following.

There is absolutely NO DOUBT in my mind that this war on Iran, long in the making has been engineered to assist zionist agendas and to provide cover for the move to an dystopian AI agenda as set out by David Icke.

That is the United States which has plenty of oil of its own and could ride out shortages of oil although financial and economic collapse are in someone’s interests (look to the forces we can’t see).

There is only one Cult, but in Europe there may be a further agenda, for instance, in Europe.

A clue came when I learned that Europe depends on the Gulf of Hormuz for only 1.7% of its oil and gets its oil from the United States: (17.1%), Norway: (13.6%) and Kazakhstan (10.9%)

This is discussed by UNSHADOWED (Ice Age Farmer in a recent video.

He references this which may give a clue .

The disruption to energy markets caused by the Iran war is a lesson on the risks of ‌relying on fossil fuels which should drive governments to wean their economies ‌off oil and gas faster, the U.N. climate secretary told Reuters on Monday.

“If there was ever a ​moment to accelerate that energy transition, breaking dependencies which have shackled economies, this is the time,” Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the U.N. climate change arm UNFCCC, said in an interview.

https://www.aol.com/articles/iran-war-abject-lesson-fossil-050304490.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly95YW5kZXgucnUv&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAFkS6tvUxEtK6dz8La1X8qSLRSgUS8s7tF2Ql1ugQ4LMVGQYgm9OiXTCPZ2rAaDktaWRlahO6cthdk69AMVO9O8NqALs0mVCXjfrtGvk9zVWfKProvnE-cbccCZpgoDmhCLjkvxHA4lV2lnyUrAVuLhZosUFMCYAAwnX9qCJYjCO

At the very least, it looks like not allowing an crisis go to waste.

But I think there’s more

Ice Age Farmer then he cites this tweet:

Here are a couple of articles (originally in German) which discuss this.

Inszenierte Verknappung: Die Lüge der Energiekrise

March 25, 2026

by Thomas Oysmüller

There is no energy crisis; there is an abundance of fuel. What does exist, however, is an artificially created energy price explosion that is promoting deindustrialization, impoverishment, and the 2030 Agenda. Fuel-laden tankers have been blocked off the European coast for weeks. The full extent of the problem is difficult to grasp.

The media and politicians are united in their narrative: the war (choose a side) and Iran’s reaction in the Strait of Hormuz have led to an energy shortage. No one doubts this – the term “energy crisis denier” or perhaps even “oil shortage denier” doesn’t (yet) exist. But behind the scenes, something entirely different is happening.

There is growing evidence of this. Politicians are preparing Europe for an “unavoidable shortage”: rationing, mobility restrictions, mandatory working from home, and emergency legislation. The IEA has been the most explicit in its warnings so far. However, this “scarcity” is likely artificially created. Ships full of fuel have been moored off the European Atlantic coast for weeks and are not allowed to unload. Captains report waiting with full tanks outside European ports – and this began even before the recent escalation in the Middle East.

A particularly egregious example is a biodiesel tanker belonging to the shipping company Trafigura (a partner of the WEF). The tanker has been unable to unload for weeks. Reports of this are mounting: dockworkers and ship captains confirm that no fuel has been loaded or unloaded for weeks. At the same time, politicians (or rather, their media) are preparing us for rationing and a state of emergency.

The climate lobby, its technocrats, and the associated civil society have been waiting for this moment. The UN has already declared the new “crisis” a “wonderful moment to accelerate the energy transition.” This was stated by UN climate chief Simon Stiell on March 16th.

The script is obvious: fuel is artificially restricted – citing the Iran war – to force the phase-out of oil and gas, further deindustrialize the EU, impoverish society (while simultaneously increasing wealth for the super-rich) and undermine fundamental rights.

Here is a report from the Netherlands:

“Loaded two weeks ago in Vlaardingen, destination Amsterdam. Ten days waiting for unloading. Then the call: new destination, Ghent, to our southern neighbors. Arrival last Wednesday. And now we’re stuck here, without orders and without being unloaded. This is how you drive the price of biodiesel even higher. And we’re not the only ones whose containers have been used as storage for almost two weeks.”

Another industry insider responds to this report: “There is oil in abundance, but we are not allowed to load or unload at the customer’s request and must remain silent. Or make up excuses.”

And the Trafigura skipper explains further: “ The value was fixed at the time of purchase (see customs documents). The market determines the final selling price. As long as prices are rising, the owner will not sell. As soon as he has a potential buyer, we will unload the cargo. The perceived scarcity is driving up the price, so we are waiting. […] Trafigura owns millions of tons of fuel in Europe, stored in various onshore tanks. These tanks include Evos, Vopak, TTA, Seetank, and Oil Tanking. Trifigura Singapore (a commodities trader) is a significant player in the market. We have been transporting for this company for several years (via our charterers); one colleague has already been underway for three weeks – from Rotterdam to Antwerp and from Antwerp to Ghent. Yesterday, we were informed that we will likely have to move again, this time to Strasbourg. So, more customs formalities and once again involving AmsPEC to determine the cargo volume for customs and the end customer. Currently, the cargo is still in storage, for which we receive daily compensation.”

So why are commodity traders holding back the goods? Quite simply: they’re betting on rising prices. The later they deliver the cargo, the more profit they can make. Ordinary citizens suffer first at the gas pump, then in the supermarket. Everything will become more expensive while the global elite implements its plans. At the same time, we’re told that the high energy costs are due to “scarcity.” But this scarcity doesn’t exist. What does exist is speculation, “market mechanisms,” and political agendas. This is reflected in the price at the pump, not in the sufficient supply of fuel.

Here is another article

Johnny Doomsayer

March 23, 2026

The War on Energy is Here. Emergency fuel rationing, blocked energy deliveries, and state-mandated consumption cuts are no longer hypothetical scenarios they’re being enacted across Europe and beyond. What appears to be a “crisis” is, in reality, a scripted collapse of fossil fuel infrastructure, orchestrated by the same climate technocrats who drafted the Net Zero plans years ago. From Slovenia’s fuel purchase limits to barge captains stranded with biodiesel cargoes, the playbook is clear: create panic, justify rationing, and accelerate the energy transition.

Watch as a Ice Age Farmer exposes the madness: While EU leaders scream about “shortages,” his ship sits for 20 days waiting to unload fuel, prices are artificially inflated, and energy grids are destabilized. Meanwhile, the UN Climate Chief gloats, calling the “Iran war” a “gift” to “break dependencies on fossil fuels.” This isn’t a crisis it’s a premeditated war on energy sovereignty.

The Hegelian Dialectic in Action.

Australia’s Gas Scandal: A fuel supplier in New South Wales was ordered to deliver only 50% of what gas stations requested, ensuring shortages. Media hyped panic buying, then blamed the public for “irrational behavior.” Result? A self-fulfilling crisis.

Europe’s Lockdowns 2.0: France, Hungary, Portugal, and Slovakia are capping prices, restricting fuel sales to locals, and demanding households cut energy use by 20%. The UK’s National Emergency Plan for Fuel drafted by the Department for Net Zero calls for limiting retail fuel sales and prioritizing “emergency services” over civilians.

Denmark’s Desperation: The government now pleads with citizens to “stop driving.” In the UK, pubs are told to turn off refrigerators overnight, even as beer quality suffers.

Prepared? You Should Be. The technocrats are tightening the screws. As energy shortages ripple into food supply chains (Thailand’s fishermen can’t get diesel, Europe’s farms face grid cuts), the next crisis is already brewing. Start now:

Grow your own protein. Quail, rabbits, and vertical gardens are your new lifelines.

Stockpile fats and proteins. These are the hardest to produce and store—secure them first.

Audit your energy plan. If the grid dies, will you be left in the dark?

The Net Zero Agenda Resurfaces.



As noted by Red Ice’s Henrik Palmgren (X: @Henrik_Palmgren) “The ‘Net Zero by 2050’ scam hasn’t gone away… this might be their moment to resurface.” [Link to Henrik’s post] Cambridge University’s leaked report (see: Net Zero Plan) reveals how “emergency measures” will be normalized under the guise of climate action.

That is Europe.

There is no doubt in my mind that Asia in general is being absolutely hammered by this.

You only need to look at anywhere - India, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and elsewhere.

Australia and New Zealand are particularly affected.

Are they expendable economies?

However, we do have one report from Australia that Ice Age Farmer cites that indicates that there may be more than one agenda at play here.

What does that mean for this part of the world?

It hints at something but I can’t be sure.

POSTSCRIPT

The following tweet from Robin Monotti in the UK made a particular impression on me

Yes, I thought.

That’s it!

I’ve already posted the article referenced.

Here is another article by the author, Fabio Vighi

The next economic downturn will not just be managed with more money printing. It will be programmed directly into the money itself. Major geopolitical crises rarely operate only at the level of military strategy. They also reshape the economic and institutional frameworks through which societies are governed. Public attention focuses on the visible drama of conflict, while deeper financial and monetary transformations unfold largely outside the field of political debate.

The focus on geopolitics alone hides a systemic shift that is unfolding away from public scrutiny. An escalated conflict with Iran creates a massive risk of a sustained oil price spike. Roughly one fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. A major conflict that disrupts this chokepoint would rapidly translate into a global energy shock.

https://propagandainfocus.com/the-programmable-crisis-iran-and-the-financial-regime-change/