Seemorerocks

I am going to be trying to take more time out for meditation and contemplation to look at the Bigger Picture behind the day-to-day events in the war on Iran and the consequences for the rest of us.

Yesterday, I was more-or-less accused of being a pessimist.

But, I am not one to talk about what is going to happen (like the “end of the world” but to talk of likely outcomes based on the evidence.

I shall requote a saying that came 35 years ago from a Russian friend

Optimism is the absence of realism

You might see what I mean by the time you’ve finished looking at the evidence I am going to put together for you in a seperate post.

Last night, I watched an extended interview with David Icke by Redacted.

A lot of things came together for me as a result.

I suggest you watch the interview, or perhaps watch this:

Gareth Icke has come out on this as well:

ARE WE GOING TO FALL FOR IT ALL OVER AGAIN?

We have been faced by several agendas in recent times, such as:

climate change

“COVID” and the fake vaccine

In these cases we were offered the opportunity to disagree (no matter how they tried to silence us) - not to comply.

Even in the case of what they trying to being in - CBDSC’s , digital ID there is still a chance for a minority not to comply.

But it is hard to resist starvation.

We can stick to analysing the conduct of the war and express outrage against the sheer Evil of it all.

However, there is much more to be known.

David Icke points out that there are different levels at which this all has to be understood. Put simply Donald Trump is not in charge of anything - he is a gopher, put in to play his role in acting as a wrecking ball to destroy the Old Order to make way for the new.

Even the devil, Bibi Netanyahu is ultimately not in charge but answers to Powers higher than his.

They are diabolical and not of this world or, more accurately, of this dimension.

Through the extreme nature of what is being done to Iran (and to the Palestinians and Lebanese: before that to the Yemenis) on the on hand, we are being asked to look away from what is being done on the other.

Already, most people have forgotten (to the extent they even knew), about the evils revealed by the Epstein files.

There is an agenda, much talked about by some, of AI and the total control of human consciousness - the development of the hive mind.

If you are paying attention you will realise that none of that is going away.

It seems that this time round the Cult has found a way to force us to comply - through the destruction of the old Order and the introduction of the New through destruction of energy infrastructure, shortages of everything that sustains us as humans and ultimately, for that is what the evidence tells me, starvation.

A human who does not have enough to eat will beg for the New World Order - anything, they think, will give them food and shelter.

I suggest you look at the evidence.

It may turn out that the only people who will come out of this intact are those who are living outside the cities and have been preparing for some time.

It may be that those whose sentiments are laudable and take the right side in this conflict are going to be in for a nasty surprise (never mind the majority of Non Playing Characters!)

Speaking for myself, my partner Pam and I have been quietly been preparing for perhaps two months supplies of food and fuel.

We do not have the resources , space or time to do more.

I am mindful that this is never going to be enough because this war is shaping up to be another forever war despite the amazing pain the Iranians are inflicting on the zionist entity.

I remember well, the optimism in the early days of the war in Ukraine from Gonzalo Lira and others. The Russians are clearly winning but still the war goes on, and on.

So, if you are asking for advice I have none other than to get off the keyboard, do what is in your power to do and - above all - have no investment in a desired outcome.

That, at least, is my attitude.