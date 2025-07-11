I am touched by and grateful for the many thoughtful comments, even those who did what I asked people not to do - proffer medical advice.

There are reasons for asking this that begin with the fact that I have looked very deeply at the whole business of the covid injections and possible remedies so I am well aware of all the solutions that are being offered, few of which are available in this country. For instance, I have reached out to people asking whether they have been able to successfully obtain ivermectin.

For the record I have not gone anywhere near the jab but suspect that I am very susceptible to shedding from those that have. I am somewhat socially-isolated but I cannot exist in a cocoon.

I have had a lifetime of indifferent health that I have been able to trace back to early exposure to the pesticide Paraquat. I also had fifteen years training and practicing Traditional Chinese Medicine during which time I helped at lot of people with allergies and immune problems. I also underwent numerous detoxification programs for my own condition. I was active through these years until in 2011 I had a fall from my horse when I broke my arm something which seemed to unleash a permanent condition. Once again I was OK at a lower level until 2021 and the vaccine mandates.

Becoming aware of Dr. Ana Mihalcea's work I decided to try her EDTA chelation therapy despite not succeeded in finding someone to reliably confirm the state of my blood. I have a suspicion this made my condition even worse because part of my condition lies in the kidneys.

Part of my problem lies in the fact that in contrast to 15 years ago many of my contacts from then have retired and help I could have got back then is simply not there anymore.

Besides which, as I have mentioned in my article I am still, engaged in a liver detoxification something J often intersperse with herbs to support the kidneys.

Someone mentioned change to the DNA and I suspect that may well be the case. It is something that Dr Sherri Tenpenny has mentioned.

So there you have it.

There is little that I am not aware of or tried myself so I hope people will be aware of my sensitivities.

On top of that, I have deep spiritual underpinnings that allow me to be accepting of the fate that is allotted me and have little fear of the death of the body. It is something to be looked after to the extent I can, not to be obsessed over.

Once again, thanks for the caring comments.

That is my 2 cents for today.