A murder most foul
ex-MP Anne Whiddacombe bludgeoned to death in her own home on Dartmoor
I am focusing on the shocking murder of Anne Whiddacombe, an ex-Tory MP and member of Farage’s Reform Party.
It represents for me the total collapse of morality in modern Britain and the disappearance of decency.
For me it is a moral issue.
It is not about politics. I am a political atheist and believe they are all tarnished with the same brush - “two (or more) cheeks on the same arse”
Establishment media coverage from 7 hours ago
First announcement yesterday, by the police, was they had arrested “white male”
Suspect released
He was then released and then the police announced they had made a ‘positive’ decision not to release CCTV footage
But she had several cameras in her home
It turns out that a car was seen outside her home
Also, it turns out she was killed 24 hours before.
Don’t pathologists determine time of death fairly quickly.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/39723796/ann-widdecombe-died-24-hours-before-body-found/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunmaintwitter&utm_source=Twitter
These are the latest headlines coming though
Most people on social media detect something wrong about the official story
This is a measure of Anne Whiddecombe’ s humanity
The reaction of the woke “Left”
The murder and a crusade against Farage’s party.
Once again, I emphaisise I am no follower
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/07/11/reform-security-parliament-ann-widdecombe-murder/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_tw_post_security-parliament-ann-widdecombe-murder/
This is Establishment media for you
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15970781/spies-watching-Reform-sleaze-trail-leads-Kremlin-HODGES.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_mailonline
See how they frame the news
Elsewhere
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/far-right-youtuber-restore-britain-37416583
I can't tell if England is doomed or about to explode.
May she rest in peace.