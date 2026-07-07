Two cheeks on the same arse: political scandal in Britain
After a break, I want to start with political scandal in Britain that parallels campaigns by the NZ media against Winston Peters.
I cannot stand Farage and think he is as unprincipled and opportunistic as any politician. However this pales into into insignificance when compared to the Establishment politicians, Deep State and media.
Right now, he has right on his side.
However…
I suspect this is the case
This is Farage’s announcement that he is resigning from his seat and standing in his own electorate
See it through the very partisan eyes of Don Wooton
Sky News denied approaching members of Farage’s family but then Farage released this
Hypocritical reporting from the leftist Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jul/07/revealed-farages-5m-gift-reported-to-uk-agency-over-money-laundering-concerns
How about this?
Everyone’s screaming about Farage’s £5m. Twenty years ago Lord Sainsbury gave Labour millions, got a peerage and a ministerial job, failed to disclose a £2m loan, apologised and carried on giving. £18.5 million and counting.
Don't trust MSM at all. It is all controlled by the same 'powers that be'. People do not have any critical thinking skills anymore it would seem.