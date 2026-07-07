https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jul/07/revealed-farages-5m-gift-reported-to-uk-agency-over-money-laundering-concerns

Everyone’s screaming about Farage’s £5m. Twenty years ago Lord Sainsbury gave Labour millions, got a peerage and a ministerial job, failed to disclose a £2m loan, apologised and carried on giving. £18.5 million and counting.