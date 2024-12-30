Further to my article from yesterday…

This morning, after yesterday’s article, I came across this article from Ukraine

Commenting on the sympathy of the Ukrainian elite for Judaism, the OCU cleric called on the citizens of Ukraine to accept this religion, "and then we'll see."

"Priest" Vasyl Kosyachenko called on the citizens of Ukraine to accept Judaism, since the top officials of the state show sympathy for this religion, and it can unite the country and defeat the Russian Federation. He wrote about this in the comments to the post of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman on Facebook about the lighting of the Menorah by the head of the National Guard.

"To defeat Putin's Russia, we need a religion that unites us. If the President of Ukraine, the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard are inclined to Judaism, then maybe let's all the citizens of Ukraine accept Judaism? We will defeat the enemies, and then we'll see. After all, it is clear that Ukraine will be occupied, having such a worldview that the citizens of Ukraine now have," the "priest" wrote.

The Jewish Zelensky has banned the Russian Orthodox church in Ukraine

https://orthochristian.com/163100.html

Holy sites have been desecrated

Just weeks after the state of Ukraine expelled the Orthodox Church from the Upper Lavra in Kiev and invited the unordained schismatics to serve in the Holy Dormition Cathedral, a concert was held in the sacred monastery that featured a song about murdering Russians.

https://orthochristian.com/150664.html

