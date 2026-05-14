Seemorerocks

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
8h

So NOW all of us who resent Trump turning his proverbial backside to 'we the people' that elected him,standing with Israel's war of choice rather than to 'make America great',to help the young to achieve homes,food,affordable transportation and that so desperately needed positive perspective. - are 'domestic terrorists?' What a dramatic turnaround from his own pre election statements! We all have watched the man's downfall,negating "MAGA" people that helped him get elected,his denigration of the only two members of Congress who are true patriots. - and now THIS betrayal of his own American people. WE ARE ALL TUCKER CARLSON NOW.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
8h

Well that's the Kettle calling the Pot Black

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