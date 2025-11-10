The Crusades Never Ended. Zionism’s Medieval Christian Roots EXPOSED

The age of European colonialism never really ended, it just changed its costume. Today’s geopolitics look and feel so barbarian medieval because they are the ghosts of the Crusades and a forgotten medieval legend.



To explore these startling ideas, I’m talking to Dr. Manuel João Ramos, an Associate Professor at the Dept. of Anthropology at the University Institute of Lisbon, where he has been working for decades on questions of European Colonialism and Power in International Relations.



We trace a 1,000-year-old story, uncovering the surprising roots of Christian Zionism, the messianic fantasies behind the “Age of Discovery,” and the religious undercurrents that still shape Europe’s troubled relationship with the world.

