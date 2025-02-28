Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House this morning to sign a Mineral Deal with the United States and a VERY LOUD and VERY HEATED argument broke out, inside the Oval Office.

The arguing is so fierce, it can be heard well down the hallways outside the Oval Office!

Numerous sources are reporting that Zelensky started tangling with Vice President JD Vance, asking HIM to come to Ukraine and Vance allegedly replied "I won't take part in another one of your Propaganda Tours."

Zelensky then said a series of things and President Trump was heard telling Zelensky "You don't have the cards, but you're Gambling with World War 3."

This is clearly descending into something Zelensky never expected - or never thought possible - and things are getting very VERY heated right now.

12:53 PM EST -- MORE:

President Trump just told Zelensky "You ether make a deal, or we're out."

1:28 PM EST --

Zelensky's Motorcade has suddenly appeared off-schedule at the portico of the White House. It appears Zelensky has been told to leave swiftly.

UPDATE: CONFIRMED --- ZELENSKY WAS TOLD TO LEAVE.

Following the argument in the Oval Office between U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian delegation retreated into a nearby room, where they were then told they had to leave the White House by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Departing:

From Russia on today's events:

INSIDE INFO - FROM WHITE HOUSE

Here's what happened inside the White House after the Oval Office shouting match: Trump huddled with his key advisers immediately afterward inside the Oval office.

According to a White House official, Trump consulted Vance, Rubio, Besset, etc. That was when Trump decided that Zelensky was "not in a position to negotiate." He directed Secretary Rubio and his national security adviser Mike Waltz to deliver the message: it was time for Zelensky to leave.

The Ukrainians were holding nearby in a separate room. (That's standard for foreign leader visits.) Typically they reconvene for lunch. But the Ukrainians would not be dining at the White House.

As the prepared food sat nearby on carts in a hallway, the Ukrainians were instructed to leave.

The White House official said the Ukrainians wanted to continue the talks. But they were told no.

Zelensky left shortly thereafter.

After the catastrophe…

From Dmitry Medvedev

A fierce scolding in the Oval Office. For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kiev regime is gambling with World War III. And the ungrateful swine got a hard slap in the face from the owners of the pigsty. That's a good thing, but not enough – we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine.

Zelensky reportedly said "fuck you bitch” (“suka, blyat)" to JD Vance during their argument.

Suddenly, he speaks Russian!

The reaction from warmonger, Lindsey Graham

'I think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go in business with' – Lindsey Graham* on Zelensky

From the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian Government controlled Defense of Ukraine account warned in 2018 that if Zelensky became President he "would destroy Ukraine with the help of NATO."

‘This was a VERBAL BEATDOWN’ – former CIA analyst