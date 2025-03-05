For the fourth or fifth time Ukraine's "President" Zelensky appears to have changed his mind; no longer wants the mineral deal and decided he won’t negotiate with Russian President Putin.

Here is an excerpt from a news video from Ukraine today 05 March 2025:

Meanwhile, in France, President Emmanuel Macron is giving an address to the nation in which he seems to be indicating France will protect Europe with its nuclear weapons, and will "pacify" Russia.

(Didn't Napoleon say something like that?)

Here is a social media posting with video of the French President:

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an address to the nation, REJECTED a ceasefire in Ukraine He declared that peace in Europe is only possible with a weakened Russia, calling the country a direct threat to France and the continent.

Macron also says Russia is re-arming to conquer Europe:

Finally, this afternoon, I can reports that Russian Missiles are flying into Ukraine in droves, striking very many targets in the country. There is no longer any US Intel being provided to Ukraine, to stop them.

Turns out that “It is impossible to detect missile launches in time without US intelligence. The main problem is the detection of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and North Korean KN-23 and KN-24.”