The European Union/United States/NATO has told Russia they must begin a 30--day, unconditional, ceasefire with Ukraine this coming Monday, or face the severe new economic sanctions on their Banking and Oil sectors.

Dmitry Medvedev spoke about this publicly today on social media, telling the EU/US/NATO what they can do with their plan:

I think Medvedev's remark was a bit less cordial than most in the West expected.

Why would Russia agree to this when it is Russia who is winning?

Moreover, Russia talked to them about a 30-day ceasefire and demanded methods to make certain Ukraine was NOT being re-armed during that period. The West completely discarded that condition.

As such, it seems to most THINKING people that the sole reason the EU/US/NATO want this ceasefire is to re-arm Ukraine so as to start the conflict again, only with Ukraine re-armed. It seems to most people that Russia knows it cannot trust the West, after it came out that the Minsk Agreement was a deliberate deception that Ukraine "had no intention of honoring."

Without methods to assure Ukraine is not being re-armed, Russia would not agree to a ceasefire. So now the West is trying to force the issue under threat of additional economic sanctions.

Russia does not respond well to threats.

Russia is presently the most-heavily sanctioned country on earth, and they're doing just fine!

Most people are expecting Monday to come and go without Russia agreeing to a ceasefire. We'll all see soon enough.

In the meantime, Russia is warming up their new ORESHNIK hypersonic, medium-range, Ballistic Missiles at their Kapustin Yar facility. They have issued a NOTAM, restricting air space, presumably for launches early next week.

The European Union, and possibly the United States, want a 30 day truce in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and are threatening Russia with more sanctions. But it can BACKFIRE, causing a debt spiral.

The Chart of 10 year US Treasuries Yield (blue, RS) v. Oil (red, LS) shows why Putin continues to hold more leverage than Wall St. or Washington, DC are willing to admit: Sanctioning Russian oil would likely send 10y UST yields to levels that trigger a US (& global) debt spiral.

Here is the chart, full-sized. Click image twice to fully enlarge:

This is the only chart that really matters for the world right now.

There is a gigantic correlation between the Sanctions being talked about, and spikes in UST Yields over increased risk. But if/when the yield rate of Treasuries hits above 5%, it will mathematically trigger an UNSTOPPABLE Global Debt Spiral; the whole thing comes crashing down.

Trump and Bessent are well aware of this. So is Russia. So is the rest of the world.

So while the EU and US think they can publicly push Russia into a Ceasefire, the reality is they would utterly destroy their own financial systems if they try.

Russia knows that the only reason the West wants a 30-day ceasefire is to re-arm Ukraine. But at this moment, Russia has ALL the military advantage in Ukraine. Stopping the fight now would only harm Russia's position.

Russia has said it is willing to have a 30-day ceasefire with security guarantees of no re-arming Ukraine. The West won't even talk about that. So the West's intentions seem quite clear: They want to re-arm Ukraine to Russia's disadvantage then resume the fighting anew. Russia has made clear they won't do that.

At the very beginning of this Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Russia made clear what it wants:

Ukraine is to be disarmed and de-Nazified

Ukraine cannot join NATO or any other military bloc

There can be no foreign troops or weapons systems on Ukraine soil

As the war progressed and Russia triumphed in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea, those territories voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. They did and were accepted into Russia.

Thus, they are now - and forever - Russia territory.

Ukraine is flatly opposed to this reality and will not seem to agree. They have no choice unless they continue fighting - but that will likely result in Ukraine losing the rest of their country.

So now, Ukraine and the West want a 30-day ceasefire to shore-up Ukraine and Russia is not likely (at all) to fall into that trap.

The West thinks it can force Russia to do so with the threat of oil sanctions, but as shown above, imposing those sanctions would push the Risk up on US Treasuries, to a yield level that will trigger unstoppable debt spiral and financial collapse of the United States. So the West is in a bind. Russia is not.

Even if the West goes-for-broke and imposes the sanctions, causing the yield to rise and beginning the debt spiral, Russia is in a position to survive it all. The West is not.

Russia has all the energy it needs and the fuel to power that energy. Russia has all the food it needs. Russia has far more manufacturing now than in the past. Russia would be OK. A rough ride, but they would be ok.

The West would be functionally obliterated with financial system collapse, little to no manufacturing, and a food supply that would be greatly stressed because so much of it is processed outside the West - and all that processing would cease because foreign countries would likely have to halt accepting the US Dollar as payment because it is backed by nothing and the US Debt is now almost unserviceable.

The US embassy in Kyiv has issued a statement, warning US citizens in Kyiv of a "potentially significant" air attack that may occur at "any time over the next several days."

Shortly afterwards, Russia announced a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for the airspace around the Kasputin Yar Test Site, stating that the airspace will be closed for a 22-hour period from 9am on May 12 to 7am on May 13.



The Kapustin Yar Test Site is from where Russia last launched an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Interestingly, before that same strike, the US embassy in Kyiv issued a similar warning beforehand.

The ORESHNIK proved to be an unstoppable hypersonic missile. No present interceptor technology anywhere in the world is able to stop it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has questioned Kiev’s silence on Russia’s three-day Victory Day ceasefire

The Kremlin has rejected what it describes as external pressure surrounding the 30-day truce demanded by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and supported by Western leaders.



Speaking to CNN on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had already declared a three-day ceasefire earlier in the week, which was met with silence from Kiev.



“Actually, a couple of days ago, Putin announced a ceasefire for three days,” Peskov said. “Did you hear any reaction from Kiev? No, we didn’t either. Did you hear any criticism of Kiev for not being able to respond or not willing to respond? No.”



Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland gathered in Kiev on Saturday for high-level talks with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky. According to him, the gathering also included virtual participation from more than 30 countries.



Following the meeting, Zelensky wrote on X that participants agreed a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, and last for at least 30 days. “Together, we demand this from Russia,” he stated.

Zelensky voices demands to Russia after high-profile talks in Kiev

He warned that if Moscow refuses the truce, stronger sanctions should be imposed on Russia’s energy and banking sectors. Preparations are already underway for a 17th package of EU sanctions, which will be coordinated with measures from the UK, Norway, and US, Zelensky claimed.



Peskov told CNN that the Kremlin was still evaluating the latest developments. “We have to think about that. We have our own position.”



He also criticized what he described as an increasingly hostile posture from Western European states. “Yes, definitely we see that Europe is confronting us. We feel it, we know it, and we are quite accustomed to that.”



The Kremlin spokesman reiterated Moscow’s willingness to engage in talks. “We are open for dialogue. We are open for attempts to have a settlement in Ukraine,” he said, expressing appreciation for the mediation efforts coming from the Trump administration. “But at the same time, it’s quite useless to try to press upon us,” he added.



Kiev has repeatedly called for an immediate 30-day ceasefire in recent months, framing it as essential for starting diplomatic efforts. Moscow argued that such a pause would primarily benefit Ukraine by allowing its forces to regroup and replenish weapons stockpiles.



Speaking to ABC News on Friday, Dmitry Peskov also stressed that any truce would require a halt to Western arms deliveries, saying, “Otherwise, it will be an advantage for Ukraine.”

