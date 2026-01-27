It’s been a while since I posted anything about Ukraine.

Russia's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, revealed that Russian troops “continue to advance in all directions,” closing in on the capital of the Zaporozhye Region, as they have taken control of more than 500 square kilometers of territory this month.



Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that Kiev's control in Zaporozhye is on the verge of collapse, as Russia's war of attrition continues to "exterminate" the Ukrainian forces by dominating with everything from technology and weapons to manpower.

SOURCE LINKS: