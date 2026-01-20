Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

King2Savannah
2h

It is always a good idea to know what your enemies are up to and planning, though in this case I believe 'peak Davos' was about 5 years ago.

Reminds me of something about the African Savanna ecosystem.

These clowns are desperate to appear still relevant, hence their rhetoric. When one, or a group, is powerful, they do not telegraph their intentions because they are master of what they survey as they work in secret and control all their sustenance.

The WEF and it's acolytes are similar to a pack of sclerotic Hyenas, long in the tooth and have reduced their food source to a pittance from over hunting and violence for the sake of maintaining control of their region. They have enjoyed power and food, subsidized by the stolen tax money of the people and bureaucratic initiatives wrapped in flowery prose, designed to deceive while aggregating power for themselves.

Then along comes the Lion.

This Lion, an apex predator and arch nemesis of the Hyena, lays strong and cunning while watching and preparing from the comfort of anonymous shade and protects his pride filled with rambunctious kit and lionesses. He waits for the opportunity to rid the region of the parasitic Hyenas who have upset the natural cyclical balance of the Savanna. He knows the time is very near for the rout when the Hyenas bray the loudest as he has encircled them and taken away their food source, MONEY in this case. The Hyena whines ever louder as he stares under the watchful eye of the Lion.

Then when the timing is optimal for execution of the Hyena pack, the Lion and his solider kit tighten the noose to where all the Hyena are exposed. Then it is time for lunch. The Hyena is on the menu.

The noose tightening very close to lunch time and this is why we see these morons desperately trying to gaslight the planet that THEY are still in control. They are hoping that you will still be afraid of their howling pack and comply to their control schemes. Their money is being cut off, (drug running, money laundering, hypothecated paper asset churning, NGOs stealing billions in taxpayer money, green carbon scams, welfare fraud grift, operations bolt holes around the world - Venezuela-, etc.) This money flow has been their lifeblood for decades upon decades that allowed them to amass power in the PAST.

This time of their control is coming to an end. It may even be a bloody end.

Every sovereign mind and body needs do their part now and become ungovernable to the edicts of the grifters. Any time they open their mouths or craft a narrative, one must immediately reject it because we know they are lying.

What ever country you live in, think and choose your paths carefully as the time of complacency is over. Vigilance is now your shield and truth your sword. Band together with those of like mind and defend your community from the grifters and the control freaks.

The world is about to go through a time of preparing the fields for new growth and the green shoots of sovereignty restored.

Sovereignty of the individual as well as the country you live in, granting of support to those leaders that protect the productive and sovereign against the Hyenas. No, these good leaders are not perfect any more than you are as a flawed human. However, if they are bold enough to lay down their opposition to the WEF Hyenas and their cronies, they are on your side. They cannot succeed in leading the way out of this unless they have the support of the people that desire a better future. Cast them out for little the imperfections they have, and you cast out your ability to defeat the WEF Hyenas and their ilk.

This is why the Lion always leads, scars and all, he leads because he must.

Elusive1
1h

The little man harari is a tool, and an insane one at that, who thinks quite alot of himself and what thinks he knows. Lol

Unless he wakes up and sees the light so to speak, my God will some day, in his time, show him where he was mistaken.

