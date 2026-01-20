Yuval Noah Harari Says AI Is Not a Tool — It’s an Agent That Can Rule Humans
Yuval Noah Harari At Davos Predicts That AI Will Take Control Of The Bible
His full statement
WEF 2026: Yuval Noah Harari Says AI Is Not a Tool — It’s an Agent That Can Rule Humans
WEF’s Davos 2026: Elites Openly Admit to ‘ORCHESTRATING’ the Future – Chilling Confession
As the World Economic Forum’s 56th Annual Meeting kicks off today in Davos, Switzerland, the global elite have dropped a bombshell that should alarm every freedom-loving citizen.
By Baxter Dmitry January 19, 2026
As the World Economic Forum’s 56th Annual Meeting kicks off today in Davos, Switzerland, the global elite have dropped a bombshell that should alarm every freedom-loving citizen.
In welcoming remarks ahead of the opening concert—featuring Grammy-winner Jon Batiste—WEF President Børge Brende and spokespeople emphasized that the Forum isn’t merely reacting to world events. Instead, they are actively orchestrating them.
“It’s a moment of uncertainty but also of possibility,” Brende declared. “The WEF is not about responding to current events. It’s about ORCHESTRATING the right conditions that enable us to move forward. Isn’t this moment when dialogue is not a luxury but really a necessity? That’s also why we begin this week with music. Music knows no borders. It speaks no single language. A violin, a trumpet, a clarinet, and a drum, they come together in perfect harmony, each one making the whole more beautiful.”
Orchestrating the right conditions. Let that sink in. This isn’t the language of neutral facilitators hosting polite discussions—it’s the vocabulary of puppet masters engineering global outcomes from behind closed doors.
The symbolism is blatant: a carefully staged musical performance to symbolize “harmony” among disparate elements, mirroring how the WEF seeks to blend governments, corporations, and technologies into a unified, controlled system. Critics see this as a thinly veiled metaphor for forcing alignment in a fractured world—whether through economic pressures, digital surveillance, or geopolitical maneuvering.
This admission aligns perfectly with the WEF’s newly released Global Risks Report 2026, which ranks geoeconomic confrontation (tariffs, sanctions, trade wars) as the top short-term threat, followed by misinformation, societal polarization, and state-based armed conflict.
The report warns of a “multipolar or fragmented order” ahead, yet the WEF positions itself as the impartial conductor needed to restore “stability.” Coincidence? Or a manufactured crisis to justify greater centralized control?
Meanwhile, the event draws a massive U.S. delegation led by President Donald Trump—the largest ever—amid his “America First” agenda clashing with the WEF’s push for multilateralism. Why attend at all? Some observers suggest it’s a calculated move to keep the Forum’s influence intact, avoiding any outright confrontation that could derail their long-term vision.
The WEF’s track record fuels suspicion: from the “Great Reset” rhetoric to ongoing advocacy for AI governance, digital economies, and “inclusive” systems that many view as pathways to surveillance and economic centralization. Now, with the elites gathered in their alpine fortress, they’re not hiding their intent—they’re bragging about shaping the conditions for what comes next.
As the violins play and the “dialogue” unfolds, remember: this harmony is composed by the few, for the many who never asked to be part of the score. Stay vigilant. The real music of freedom depends on us refusing to dance to their tune.
It is always a good idea to know what your enemies are up to and planning, though in this case I believe 'peak Davos' was about 5 years ago.
Reminds me of something about the African Savanna ecosystem.
These clowns are desperate to appear still relevant, hence their rhetoric. When one, or a group, is powerful, they do not telegraph their intentions because they are master of what they survey as they work in secret and control all their sustenance.
The WEF and it's acolytes are similar to a pack of sclerotic Hyenas, long in the tooth and have reduced their food source to a pittance from over hunting and violence for the sake of maintaining control of their region. They have enjoyed power and food, subsidized by the stolen tax money of the people and bureaucratic initiatives wrapped in flowery prose, designed to deceive while aggregating power for themselves.
Then along comes the Lion.
This Lion, an apex predator and arch nemesis of the Hyena, lays strong and cunning while watching and preparing from the comfort of anonymous shade and protects his pride filled with rambunctious kit and lionesses. He waits for the opportunity to rid the region of the parasitic Hyenas who have upset the natural cyclical balance of the Savanna. He knows the time is very near for the rout when the Hyenas bray the loudest as he has encircled them and taken away their food source, MONEY in this case. The Hyena whines ever louder as he stares under the watchful eye of the Lion.
Then when the timing is optimal for execution of the Hyena pack, the Lion and his solider kit tighten the noose to where all the Hyena are exposed. Then it is time for lunch. The Hyena is on the menu.
The noose tightening very close to lunch time and this is why we see these morons desperately trying to gaslight the planet that THEY are still in control. They are hoping that you will still be afraid of their howling pack and comply to their control schemes. Their money is being cut off, (drug running, money laundering, hypothecated paper asset churning, NGOs stealing billions in taxpayer money, green carbon scams, welfare fraud grift, operations bolt holes around the world - Venezuela-, etc.) This money flow has been their lifeblood for decades upon decades that allowed them to amass power in the PAST.
This time of their control is coming to an end. It may even be a bloody end.
Every sovereign mind and body needs do their part now and become ungovernable to the edicts of the grifters. Any time they open their mouths or craft a narrative, one must immediately reject it because we know they are lying.
What ever country you live in, think and choose your paths carefully as the time of complacency is over. Vigilance is now your shield and truth your sword. Band together with those of like mind and defend your community from the grifters and the control freaks.
The world is about to go through a time of preparing the fields for new growth and the green shoots of sovereignty restored.
Sovereignty of the individual as well as the country you live in, granting of support to those leaders that protect the productive and sovereign against the Hyenas. No, these good leaders are not perfect any more than you are as a flawed human. However, if they are bold enough to lay down their opposition to the WEF Hyenas and their cronies, they are on your side. They cannot succeed in leading the way out of this unless they have the support of the people that desire a better future. Cast them out for little the imperfections they have, and you cast out your ability to defeat the WEF Hyenas and their ilk.
This is why the Lion always leads, scars and all, he leads because he must.
The little man harari is a tool, and an insane one at that, who thinks quite alot of himself and what thinks he knows. Lol
Unless he wakes up and sees the light so to speak, my God will some day, in his time, show him where he was mistaken.