As the World Economic Forum’s 56th Annual Meeting kicks off today in Davos, Switzerland, the global elite have dropped a bombshell that should alarm every freedom-loving citizen.

By Baxter Dmitry January 19, 2026

In welcoming remarks ahead of the opening concert—featuring Grammy-winner Jon Batiste—WEF President Børge Brende and spokespeople emphasized that the Forum isn’t merely reacting to world events. Instead, they are actively orchestrating them.

“It’s a moment of uncertainty but also of possibility,” Brende declared. “The WEF is not about responding to current events. It’s about ORCHESTRATING the right conditions that enable us to move forward. Isn’t this moment when dialogue is not a luxury but really a necessity? That’s also why we begin this week with music. Music knows no borders. It speaks no single language. A violin, a trumpet, a clarinet, and a drum, they come together in perfect harmony, each one making the whole more beautiful.”

Orchestrating the right conditions. Let that sink in. This isn’t the language of neutral facilitators hosting polite discussions—it’s the vocabulary of puppet masters engineering global outcomes from behind closed doors.

The symbolism is blatant: a carefully staged musical performance to symbolize “harmony” among disparate elements, mirroring how the WEF seeks to blend governments, corporations, and technologies into a unified, controlled system. Critics see this as a thinly veiled metaphor for forcing alignment in a fractured world—whether through economic pressures, digital surveillance, or geopolitical maneuvering.

This admission aligns perfectly with the WEF’s newly released Global Risks Report 2026, which ranks geoeconomic confrontation (tariffs, sanctions, trade wars) as the top short-term threat, followed by misinformation, societal polarization, and state-based armed conflict.

The report warns of a “multipolar or fragmented order” ahead, yet the WEF positions itself as the impartial conductor needed to restore “stability.” Coincidence? Or a manufactured crisis to justify greater centralized control?

Meanwhile, the event draws a massive U.S. delegation led by President Donald Trump—the largest ever—amid his “America First” agenda clashing with the WEF’s push for multilateralism. Why attend at all? Some observers suggest it’s a calculated move to keep the Forum’s influence intact, avoiding any outright confrontation that could derail their long-term vision.

The WEF’s track record fuels suspicion: from the “Great Reset” rhetoric to ongoing advocacy for AI governance, digital economies, and “inclusive” systems that many view as pathways to surveillance and economic centralization. Now, with the elites gathered in their alpine fortress, they’re not hiding their intent—they’re bragging about shaping the conditions for what comes next.

As the violins play and the “dialogue” unfolds, remember: this harmony is composed by the few, for the many who never asked to be part of the score. Stay vigilant. The real music of freedom depends on us refusing to dance to their tune.