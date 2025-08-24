Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
4h

Fascinating - I do not get positive vibes from Yuval Harari - part of the WEF circus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

Harari is EVIL period. Just look at his face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture