Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

Say...I read a book about this once...1984 by Mr Orwell.

Remember in his book the big source of the Big Brothers power was he could watch you at all time. A slave is watched to....but remember only YOU will be watched. The elites in 1984 could turn off THEIR viewers... Harari does not expect to be watched himself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RT's avatar
RT
3h

These psychopaths are so confident of winning that they no longer even cloak their agenda in bullshit; they are in your face with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture