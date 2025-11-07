Yuval Noah Harari, senior advisor to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, has laid bare the ultimate endgame of the technocratic elite. In a chilling explanation, he described the “Social Credit System” not as a dystopian fantasy, but as the logical evolution of money—and the most totalitarian system in human history.



This is what Harari is really saying:





He admits that traditional money only values our economic actions—our work, our purchases. The revolutionary, and terrifying, idea of social credit is to “monetize everything.” Every single human behavior—visiting a friend, helping your grandmother, even how you dispose of trash—would be stripped of its intrinsic, social, or moral value and converted into a data point for a numerical score.



As Harari states, this system would mean that “anything you want to do, you need to use your social credit for it.” Your ability to get a job, secure a loan, or even travel would be contingent upon your compliance score, dictated by an unaccountable algorithm.



But the most alarming part of his admission is the how. He correctly notes that past dictatorships, like the Soviet KGB, failed at total surveillance because they lacked the resources. They didn’t have 200 million agents for 200 million citizens.



Today, that barrier is gone.



We are the agents of our own surveillance. Our smartphones, cameras, microphones, and drones provide the constant stream of data, and the WEF’s beloved AIs provide the analysis. This creates, for the first time in history, the technological capacity for true total surveillance.



Harari and the WEF are not just predicting this future; they are actively architecting it. They envision a world where humanity is permanently quantified, ranked, and controlled. A world where there is no privacy, no un-monitored moment, and no action without a financialized, social consequence.



This isn’t about “building back better.” It’s about building the perfect prison, and convincing us to pay for the bars.

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1975320862669541845