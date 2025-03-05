MWC2025 PREDICTION: YOUR AI-PHONE WILL BE INSIDE YOU BY 2030
Join us from Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, where the TruNews team dives into AI, human integration, and the rapid shift in global technology. Ray Kurzweil predicts Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by 2029 and full AI-human integration by the 2030s—but what does this mean for you?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Erick Rodriguez. Airdate 3/4/25
Ray Kurzweil at the MWC 25 Barcelona Event (March 2025)
Ray Kurzweil intervention at the Mobile World Congress that is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from March 03 to March 06, 2025. In his talk, which was given live though in remote form, futurist and visionary Ray Kurzweil explores our next evolutionary leap through the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Discover the future of AI-human symbiosis, its groundbreaking potential, and the ethical questions shaping the future of humanity. Ray will also discuss his new book "When We Merge With AI". The event where it happened is the following:
https://www.mwcbarcelona.com
Yeah, those chip plants are for human chipping. Look out Arizona for some cleansing space lasers.
I will try to listen to the report above, but Kurzweil is among those people to whom we should listen and pay attention but also recognize that he places far too much confidence in cybernetics and cyber technology. People who live either too much in the past or future often mischaracterize the current perspective by their unique but perhaps skewed perception.
"Ray Kurzweil's Predictions For 2009 Were Mostly Inaccurate," Forbes, 2012
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexknapp/2012/03/20/ray-kurzweils-predictions-for-2009-were-mostly-inaccurate/
"Ray Kurzweil Predicted 2019 And Got It All Wrong," Bathtub Bulletin, 2023
https://bathtubbulletin.com/ray-kurzweil-predicted-2019-and-got-it-all-wrong/