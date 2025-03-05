MWC2025 PREDICTION: YOUR AI-PHONE WILL BE INSIDE YOU BY 2030

Join us from Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, where the TruNews team dives into AI, human integration, and the rapid shift in global technology. Ray Kurzweil predicts Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by 2029 and full AI-human integration by the 2030s—but what does this mean for you?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Erick Rodriguez. Airdate 3/4/25

Ray Kurzweil at the MWC 25 Barcelona Event (March 2025)

Ray Kurzweil intervention at the Mobile World Congress that is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from March 03 to March 06, 2025. In his talk, which was given live though in remote form, futurist and visionary Ray Kurzweil explores our next evolutionary leap through the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Discover the future of AI-human symbiosis, its groundbreaking potential, and the ethical questions shaping the future of humanity. Ray will also discuss his new book "When We Merge With AI". The event where it happened is the following:

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com