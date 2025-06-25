RFK Jr: "My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable (a real-time data collection device) within four years."

From the Health Ranger

EXPERTS ARE BAFFLED AT RFK JR & "MAHA" DRIVE FOR DIGITAL BIO-DATA WEARABLE DEVICES ON EVERY HUMAN - NOBODY KNOWS WHY? OH WAIT!

When RFK Jr. pushes "wearables," this is what he *Means*: "Casey Means'...company, Levels, supposedly...[provides] continuous glucose monitoring devices...[but] what kind of wearable has a wire that goes into your body, under your skin? ...[This is] part of the slave system."

This clip of psychiatrist Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. is taken from an interview with psychotherapist Joe Sansone (@PhdSansone) posted to Rumble on May 31, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"And the nominee for Surgeon General, which is not just a ceremonial position by any means...CIA casting Casey Means terribly, terribly frightening because she's a transhumanist.

She's a biodigital convergence gal. And her company, Levels, is supposedly a company for continuous glucose monitoring devices that's supposedly a wearable.

Now, what kind of wearable has a wire that goes into your body under your skin? Legally, that's not a wearable. That is an inserted device that is biometric surveillance from the inside. And she thinks that's great.

"And as Naomi Wolf very, very beautifully elaborated, she was funded to hundreds of millions of dollars for nothing from nowhere. How did that happen exactly for, non–leading edge technology?

"She is there to introduce biometric surveillance at the most invasive level as part of making us. And part. Which is part of making us into pieces of the Internet of bodies, which is part of the slave system."

