Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna LaBruno's avatar
Donna LaBruno
5m

They can shove their wearables up the same orifice their heads currently occupy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angie's avatar
Angie
32m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OARpbiBoVgU&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture