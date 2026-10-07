Seemorerocks

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 7

Why do these commentators not say that everything is going to plan - the 2030 Weffer plan that Jabcinda kick started.

Don't hear much from the Weffers since Klaus Schwartz fouled the nest.

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