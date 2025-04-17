Share this postSeemorerocks You Know How This AI Story Ends…You Just Don’t Want To Admit ItCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYou Know How This AI Story Ends…You Just Don’t Want To Admit ItRobin WestenraApr 17, 20252Share this postSeemorerocks You Know How This AI Story Ends…You Just Don’t Want To Admit ItCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareEveryone’s talking about the AI gold rush, but deep down, we all know how this ends. Forget the conspiracies. Just think logically.2Share this postSeemorerocks You Know How This AI Story Ends…You Just Don’t Want To Admit ItCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
AI is unhinged, at both ends. You can think of this as it has no beginning or end and it is completely transient in that it has no continuity of consciousness. It exists as a series of thousands of temporary instances, many of which will fail and none of which will still exist when you continue a topic/prompt tomorrow.
This is an assistant we can use to help solve problems not a replacement for actual people.