I have been having a rather difficult time with an inflammatory attack and peripheral neuropathy, although everything else is improving.

The following came to me this morning while sitting in Silence. The inflammation was part of my experience.

Jean Klein is someone who was a major nfluenc in the early 1990’s and I return to him now.

This is another iteration of the David Icke dictum “You are Consciousness having a human experience” at a much deeper level

If you are able to allow the words emerge out of the long silences (not trying to fill the gap with your own thoughts, you may (or may not) find this quite profound.

Truth lies within you.

Jean Klein - the Flame of Being

TRANSCRIPT

Hello, my name is Michael Toms. I’d like to welcome you to this conversation that I’m going to be having with Jean Klein. Join us.

Jean, welcome.

Michael Toms:

What is your idea of life? What is life to you?

Jean Klein:

Life is consciousness, and consciousness is life. But one must make a distinction between consciousness, life, and its expressions. Its expressions appearing in space and time are objects, but these objects refer to consciousness, to life.

As long as you have not understood life, consciousness, these expressions are still recognized as objects. But once you understand life — that you are, that you are the life — then these objects are no more considered as objects. They are simply consciousness that refers to consciousness, and they have their own ground in consciousness.

That is a very important moment. Otherwise there is only relationship from object to object, which means conflict. But when the object refers to its home ground, consciousness, there is no more conflict.

Life, consciousness — we can never objectify it. Consciousness is the ultimate subject, the ultimate subject of all objects. As we said, it can never be an object.

And via consciousness we are really — when we are absent, we are the absence of ourself. In the absence of ourselves there is life, there is consciousness, there is happiness.

I love life, and life is love.

Michael Toms:

We usually see something out there, and what I hear you saying is that you’re suggesting there is nothing, or no thing, out there — that rather we’re a part of it.

Jean Klein:

There’s nothing outside of consciousness. Objects — what you see, what you hear, what you smell, what you taste — refer, I would say, have their home ground in consciousness, in life, and refer to life.

So there’s nothing outside. All is inside. All what is outside is perceived in space and time, but consciousness, or life, is a continuum.

If so, the expressions of life point to life. They are more or less pointers, but they are not life. They are really life when you knowingly are established in life and consciousness. Then these objects refer to consciousness, and they are something different. They are still, in a certain way, objects, but no more objects in the ordinary sense.

Michael Toms:

This is a larger definition of consciousness than we in the West are usually used to, what I hear you saying. Because I think we usually refer to consciousness as either waking or sleeping consciousness. We don’t think of consciousness residing outside of ourselves.

Jean Klein:

Yes. We speak of these three states — waking, dreaming, sleeping. The underlying reality is consciousness.

We are awake in the objects, but we are not awake in consciousness, consciousness our real nature.

If then there is an absence of ourself, we are really our absence. Our absence is presence.

Michael Toms:

Jean, when you say there that our absence is presence, who is absent?

Jean Klein:

But we are. We can never objectify it. So all kind of becoming, achieving, attaining is going away from what we are. But what we are is our nearest.

In achieving and becoming it can be only an object. But what we are can never be an object. We are the ultimate subject.

Becoming, achieving, any technique is very good to learn a language, to learn a science. But to know what we are fundamentally — we are it. It is our nearest.

I think it most important to see that there is nothing to attain, nothing to achieve. When you see it really, when you understand it really, all energy that you spend to achieve, to become, comes to a stop, comes to a standstill. And I would say this..

The Ease of Being - audiobook