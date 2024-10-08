There is much more to this story

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, was supposed to arrive in Washington, DC for talks tomorrow. That trip will not take place.

The Pentagon says "Israel informed us that Defense Minister Yoav Galant will not be able to be here in Washington." They also added "Postponing the Israeli Defense Minister’s visit to Washington will not affect our bilateral consultations."



Other sources, these inside Israel, say Prime Minister Netanyahu refuses to approve Defense Minister Galant's visit to Washington until he receives a phone call with President Biden and until the cabinet approves a response to the Iranian attack.

The Pentagon makes clear "We support Israel’s targeting of Hezbollah in Lebanon, but in a way that reduces civilian casualties."

The situation in Lebanon grows worse each day, with intense clashes between invading Israeli troops and Hezballah Defenders.



The Pentagon also, strangely, commented today "We were very clear that we do not seek war with Iran."