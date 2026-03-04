UK says drone targeting British base in Cyprus did not originate from Iran

The British Defence Ministry says a drone that targeted the UK’s Royal Air Force base ⁠of Akrotiri in Cyprus was not launched from Iran.

It did not clarify where the attack came from.

Akrotiri, southwest of the sprawling coastal city of Limassol, is one of two bases the United Kingdom has retained in the former ⁠colony since independence in 1960. In addition to the military facilities, it houses families of serving personnel.

Monday’s attack took place after the UK said it would help the US in the war against Iran.

In an update on X, the ministry also said it resupplied air defence systems to British and allied bases across the region, including UK-made air defence missiles.

Royal Navy helicopters, armed with missiles, will arrive in Cyprus in the coming days, it added.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has ruled out Iran as the source of the drone that struck RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Sunday night, though it said the unmanned aircraft bore the hallmarks of Tehran’s signature Shahed design — the low-cost drones Russia has used extensively against Ukraine, as SkyNews reports.

Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters are set to deploy to Cyprus within days to bolster air defences at the base, the ministry said.

The strike comes amid an ongoing Iranian missile campaign targeting locations across the Middle East and Mediterranean, launched in retaliation for the US-Israeli attack.

