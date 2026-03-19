Joe Kent, the Director of the United States National Counter-Terrorism Center, resigned today over the Iran war.

In his resignation letter, Kent said bluntly “. . . it is clear we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Here is the incredible resignation letter:

I was absent yesterday so missed much of the news, so resorted to AI, I’m afraid.

What unfolded yesterday has the quality of a threshold being crossed—quietly at first, almost surgically, and then all at once, unmistakably.

In the early hours of 17 March, a strike hit deep inside Tehran. It was not aimed at a military base, nor at a weapons depot, but at a man: Ali Larijani. For decades, Larijani had moved within the inner architecture of the Iranian state—parliament speaker, adviser, strategist, and most recently, a central figure in the Supreme National Security Council. He was not merely part of the system; he was one of the minds through which the system thought.

The strike killed him, along with those around him. There was no ambiguity about intent. This was not deterrence. It was removal.

In another time, such an event might have been absorbed into the long, shadowed history of covert conflict between Israel and Iran—a war conducted through proxies, deniability, and distance. But this did not remain in the shadows.

Within hours, Iran responded.

Missiles were launched toward Tel Aviv—not as a symbolic gesture, but as a direct act of retaliation. The exchange was no longer indirect, no longer mediated through Hezbollah or other regional actors. It was state against state, openly. The pattern that had held for years—the careful avoidance of full exposure—began to give way.

And yet, even this was not the most consequential development.

Almost simultaneously, Israeli strikes extended far to the south, toward the energy heartland of Iran, near Bushehr. This is not just another province. It sits on the edge of the Persian Gulf, close to critical infrastructure: gas fields, export terminals, and the wider энергетic system that links Iran to the global economy. Nearby lies the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant—a facility whose very existence carries geopolitical weight.

Targets in this region reportedly included parts of the South Pars gas field—the largest known natural gas reserve in the world. To strike here is to move beyond military confrontation and into the realm of economic warfare, where the consequences are no longer confined to the combatants.

What emerges, when these घटनाएँ are seen together, is not a series of isolated incidents but a pattern—coherent, escalating, and difficult to reverse.

First, the removal of leadership. Not just military commanders, but figures embedded in the strategic and political core of the state. Before Larijani, there had already been other high-level losses. Each strike narrows the space for internal debate, for diplomacy, for restraint. What remains is a system under pressure, forced toward harder responses.

Second, the erosion of boundaries. The long-standing distinction between proxy conflict and direct engagement is dissolving. Missiles crossing openly between Iran and Israel signal a shift into a different phase—one in which escalation becomes more difficult to calibrate.

Third, the expansion of targets. By striking energy infrastructure near Bushehr, the conflict begins to touch the global system itself. Oil and gas are not local commodities; they are the bloodstream of the international economy. Any sustained disruption here inevitably radiates outward—into prices, supply chains, and national stability far beyond the Middle East.

There is a kind of logic to this progression, though it is not a reassuring one. Each step creates the conditions for the next. A decapitation strike invites retaliation. Retaliation justifies broader targeting. Broader targeting increases the stakes, making de-escalation more costly, more difficult, and perhaps, at a certain point, less likely.

And beneath it all lies a deeper tension—one that cannot be measured purely in military terms. When leadership figures are removed, when symbolic thresholds are crossed, when the conflict moves closer to existential infrastructure, the psychology of the actors changes. It is no longer simply about advantage or deterrence. It becomes about survival, credibility, and the inability to step back without appearing to yield.

From a distance, it can still appear as a sequence of events, each with its own explanation. But taken together, they form something else: the early shape of a wider conflict, one that is beginning to draw in not only the immediate participants but the systems that sustain the modern world.

In that sense, what happened yesterday may come to be seen less as an isolated escalation, and more as the moment when the boundaries—political, ռազմական, and economic—began to dissolve all at once.

A solution to the navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz “must be sought at the negotiating table,” Maria Zakharova noted

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia expects the International Atomic Energy Agency and the international community to clearly condemn the attack on Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She said that the European illusion of inflicting “a strategic defeat” on Russia has already itself “been strategically defeated.”

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official Foreign Ministry representative.

The situation in the Middle East

Russia is in contact with all parties to the Iran war and strongly urges them to move toward de-escalation: “By maintaining dialogue with all parties involved, we continue to persistently advocate for this.”

A solution to the navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz “must be sought at the negotiating table.”

Russia will continue to help the friendly Iranian people, “who have suffered terrible trials.”

Moscow “strongly condemns” Israeli attacks on civilian targets in Lebanon, while a ground operation would lead to further escalation.

The conflict over Iran directly threatens global energy security and has already hurt the global economy: “The conflict in the Middle East has put oil and gas markets in a state of turbulence and has already caused significant damage to the global economy.”

The prolongation of the conflict over Iran is fraught with skyrocketing oil prices: “According to experts, a 30-day supply reduction may stabilize the oil price at $76 by the end of the year. With a two-month supply reduction, it will reach $93 per barrel. With further prolongation of the conflict, it is possible that it will rise further, higher to $150, some people posit $200 per barrel.”

The attacks on Iran have already caused environmental pollution, which has consequences for the entire Middle East: “In the case of Iran, strikes are carried out on the oil storage facilities in the immediate vicinity of the densely populated capital. This has caused major environmental pollution around Tehran and inside the capital itself.”

Total losses from continued high energy prices and logistical difficulties associated with the escalation in the Middle East could range from 0.5% to 2% of global GDP:

The United States and Israel “put Arab countries at risk” by using the Gaza Peace Council to cover up their anti-Iranian plans.

Attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant

Russia strongly condemns the “irresponsible, absolutely unacceptable” missile attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.

Russia expects “an unambiguous condemnation” by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the international community of the attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian conflict

The Ukrainian army is boosting attacks on civilian targets, and these attacks have the same curators as in the situation around Iran: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces are stepping up attacks, and they are being directed, literally supervised, held by the hand by all those who are committing similar crimes now in the Persian Gulf zone.”

Ukraine is “rapidly becoming the largest international arms trading hub, which poses serious risks to global security.”

Vladimir Zelensky is lying about the number of military losses during the conflict in Ukraine: “Of course, they don’t want to go against Zelensky’s statistics, alleging that Ukraine has lost a little more than 50,000 people over the years-long conflict. Who’s gonna believe that? No one believes it, everyone knows that Zelensky is lying.”

Russia is monitoring the situation with the possible accession of South Korea to the NATO supply initiative for Ukraine: “We are closely following the plans of this country regarding the NATO initiative on the so-called list of priority needs of Ukraine.”

Moscow wants Seoul to know that supplying weapons to Kiev will have negative consequences for bilateral relations: “We would like to avoid negative consequences for Russian-South Korean relations, which is what will happen if they pivot on this issue.”

Sanctions against Russian Paralympians

The sanctions imposed by Ukraine against ten Russian Paralympians suggest Zelensky harbors resentment about their success at the 2026 Games.

Russian athletes at the Winter Paralympics in Italy really excelled: “Our Paralympians have proved that there’s no limit to what they can achieve.”

The politics of Western countries

By rejecting Russian energy, the European bureaucracy has made slaves out of its own citizens: “Conflicting signals continue to come from Brussels. But these are not signals from the people, this is not about citizens, not about business, entrepreneurs and hard workers. It’s about obese, jaded, stupid representatives of the very Brussels bureaucracy that literally slavishly subjugated EU citizens.”

Russia “greatly appreciates” the foreign policy course of the Hungarian leadership in the face of the enormous pressure exerted on it by the EU.

The West seemed to have “neatly forgotten” about the human rights it had been talking about so much, and of all the human rights in Western countries, “only the right to change one’s gender remains.”

The European illusion of inflicting “a strategic defeat” on Russia has already “turned out to be strategically defeated.”

The West is not setting Moldova up for European integration, but rather its destruction “as a sovereign state.”

The decision of the Polish court on Butyagin

The Polish court’s decision to extradite archaeologist Alexander Butyagin to Ukraine is not final, Russia will seek his “speedy return” home.

This is all politics, with no legal basis.

Statements by the UN Secretary General

The statements of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about Russia “not only fail to meet the goals, principles and objectives of the United Nations, but also become an obstacle to their implementation, damaging the authority of the world organization as a whole.”

Russian language in Ukraine

Language Ombudsman of Ukraine Yelena Ivanovskaya uses “pseudo-scientific nonsense” in her attempts to point out the allegedly different “vertical” and “horizontal” structure of the Russian and Ukrainian languages and accuse Russian speakers of their inherent “impudence.”

The Russian language will in the end win the battle with the Kiev regime. “The Russian language will win anyway.”

Pollution of the Dniester

Moldova linked the pollution of the Dniester river with the alleged Russian attack on the Dniester hydroelectric power station in Ukraine and, as “a proof” handed the Russian ambassador a bottle with a murky liquid: “Moldovan diplomats did not specify what was supposed to be done with this bottle, and they did not specify any analysis, any calculations, any description of what was contained there. It was poured, of course, not presented.”

The possibility of Japan buying American missiles

Russia will take retaliatory measures to ensure the country’s defense capability in the event of Japan’s purchase of American Tomahawk missiles: “The appearance of additional missile threats to Russian territory will certainly entail a reaction from our side, in particular, the need for compensatory measures in order to maintain an adequate level of defense capability.”

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