This was a disastrous blow for Israeli morale

Settlers were surprised by the lack of air raid sirens or advanced warnings of the incoming drone strike, adding to the sense of vulnerability among them.

14 Oct 2024

Israeli settlers on Monday informed AFP of the chaos and fear that followed a Hezbollah drone strike on an Israeli stronghold in the Binyamina area, which killed four soldiers and injured more than 60 others.

The attack, which occurred Sunday night, marked the deadliest strike since the war on Lebanon intensified last month.

Residents living near the base described a massive explosion, followed by an influx of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

"Last night was crazy," said Yousef, the manager of a restaurant in the nearby village of Kfar Kara.

"There was a huge boom and then suddenly ambulances started driving past, first one, then two, then three and more and more. There were so many police cars and paramedics."

Yousef initially thought the explosion was linked to organized crime, but quickly realized it came from the nearby stronghold.

"We've been open here for two years and didn’t realize that we were next to such an important base. How did Hezbollah know it was here?" he wondered, expressing concern over the possibility of future strikes.

"Now they know where that base is, what if next time they fire and are slightly off target?"

Other witnesses in the area described seeing ambulances and private cars transporting dozens of injured soldiers.

Residents were surprised by the lack of air raid sirens or advanced warnings of the incoming drone strike, adding to the sense of vulnerability.

Panic in the settlements

Eyal Nabet, a resident of the nearby Kibbutz Regavim, noted that while residents did not hear the explosion, they were alerted by the kibbutz's security team and recognized the proximity of the incident from television coverage.

"Sadly, afterwards, we heard the ambulances and helicopters heading to and from the base," Nabet said, adding that recent renovations of bomb shelters had provided some sense of security.

Security Minister Yoav Gallant visited the base to address the situation, while an investigation led by Israeli forces is underway, according to Israeli reports.

"This was a difficult event with painful results. We must investigate it, study the details, and implement lessons in a swift and professional manner," Gallant said.

Following the strike, Hezbollah issued a warning to "Israel", promising further attacks if its offensive on Lebanon continues.

"The Islamic Resistance has pledged to the most honorable and pure of people that it will remain their protective shield and will not allow this cowardly enemy to single them out. It renews its promise to its highest and holiest martyr that it will continue to defend the beloved land of Lebanon according to the field plans personally prepared with the martyr leaders. It warns the enemy that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is but a small taste of what awaits if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and beloved people."

For the residents living near the Binyamina base, the future remains uncertain.

"We are afraid but there is nothing we can do about it," said a proprietor of a kiosk at the entrance to Kfar Kara, echoing the concerns of many in the area who now face the ongoing threat of conflict.

Very much from the Israeli POV

On Sunday we detailed a rare Hezbollah strike on a key Israeli base which resulted in a mass casualty event. A drone swarm was sent on the Golani Brigade training base deep inside Israel at a moment that hundreds of IDF soldiers were in or near a mess hall that suffered direct impact by at least one or more sizeable drones.

The Golani Brigade training base lies about 20 miles south of Haifa. After a huge emergency response to the base as a result of the attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that four soldiers were killed, and 58 were injured. Other reports say that over 60 were injured, some seriously.

It marks the single largest and deadliest Hezbollah attack of the entire conflict which started more than a year ago. In the immediate aftermath there were widespread rumors that IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi had been present and was wounded or killed, but Israeli sources quickly dismissed this as a false rumor.

IDF In Trouble! Lebanon Just DEALT Israel A DEVASTATING Blow

Elsewhere, the Israelis were on the rampage, killing, burning and looting where they can.

At least four people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli air attack on a hospital complex in central Gaza where displaced Palestinians sought shelter from Israel’s assault on the besieged territory.

The attack in the early hours of Monday struck the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital complex in Deir el-Balah and sent flames sweeping through a packed tent camp.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/14/burned-and-charred-bodies-as-israel-hits-tents-at-central-gaza-hospital

I NEVER thought I'd witness Palestinians in Gaza being burned alive in tents while the so-called "civilized world" shamelessly praises Israel as the "only democracy in the Middle East" and the "most moral army in the world."

Unbelievable hypocrisy!

More than 20 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Christian town in northern Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah to fire rockets at Tel Aviv, as Israel’s multifront war continues to escalate…

The bombing in Lebanon on Monday afternoon that struck Aitou, a Maronite village near the northern city of Tripoli, hit a small apartment building, killing 21 people according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Footage from the scene broadcast by Lebanese TV channels showed a heavily damaged building, destroyed cars, and dead and injured people lying on the street as people dug through the rubble

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/14/israeli-airstrike-kills-christian-town-northern-lebanon-gaza

Israel has paused strikes on Beirut partly due to the US deploying its Thaad missile defence system to the Middle East, CNN has reported.

Israel’s limiting of its strikes on Beirut in exchange for the Thaad battery - plus a crew of US troops to operate it - was an “understanding” between the countries, the broadcaster reported.

Israel has not struck Beirut since Thursday, when two bombardments killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others.

The US said at the time that it was pressing Israel to protect civilians during its operations, particularly in the densely populated areas of Beirut.

Israeli media on Monday however quoted an anonymous government source as saying that Israel was not limiting its strikes on the Lebanese capital.

“Israel attacks everywhere in Lebanon, including Beirut. We proved this recently, and we will prove it again in the coming days,” the source said.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu held their first phone conversation in two months after reports of mounting distrust between the pair due to Israel’s alleged failure to warn the US in advance of its operations against Hezbollah and Iran.

US plans to deploy a THAAD missile system in Israel signal that Washington is now firmly “stuck” in the war in the Middle East, even though this is “something that most probably the Biden administration doesn’t want,” Beirut-based political analyst Yeghia Tashjian told Sputnik.

The White House has every reason to want to avoid further involvement, the observer, who serves as coordinator of regional and international affairs studies at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs, believes, pointing to the upcoming US elections and the importance of the Arab voting bloc in swing states for the Democrats, and general apathy among Americans in a new Mideast misadventure.

Internationally, an escalation in the Mideast could delay further US and NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine, Tashjian said. “The West cannot fight on multiple fronts,” the observer stressed, noting that besides Gaza, Lebanon and Ukraine the US may soon have its hands full against a rising China and North Korea.

The US would prefer a “managed conflict” between Israel and Hezbollah or Israel and Iran, Tashjian said. Whether Washington can achieve this goal is another story, since Prime Minister Netanyahu “is not in favor of managing this war or even engaging in a ceasefire,” but prolonging it and ensnaring the US.

Reflecting the Resistance, here is the latest commentary from MahmoodOD

