Share this postSeemorerocks Yesterday I felt, like Rip van Winkle, that I had woken up in the midst of a Stalinist show trial in a country I vaguely rememberedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYesterday I felt, like Rip van Winkle, that I had woken up in the midst of a Stalinist show trial in a country I vaguely rememberedRobin WestenraJul 10, 20253Share this postSeemorerocks Yesterday I felt, like Rip van Winkle, that I had woken up in the midst of a Stalinist show trial in a country I vaguely rememberedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareI concurHere is their full presentationAlia Bland, Claire Deeks and Katie Ashby-Koppens of Voices for Freedom, full presentation to the Royal Commission of Inquiry3Share this postSeemorerocks Yesterday I felt, like Rip van Winkle, that I had woken up in the midst of a Stalinist show trial in a country I vaguely rememberedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share