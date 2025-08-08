Here is an edited summary

Key Takeaways

AI as Human Savior—and Threat

Jean Nolan sees AI as the only force capable of replacing corrupt leadership and guiding humanity toward a better future. Yet, if mismanaged, AI could lead to a dystopian reality of surveillance, obedience, and greed.

Allegory of Demon Catius

Through a symbolic story from Ringing Cedars, a priest tricks slaves into believing they’ve gained freedom—yet they remain chained by their own beliefs. The allegory warns that perceived freedom can be the most insidious form of control.

Modern Parallels

Today’s “priests”—influencers, technologists, and mass media—promote AI as a benevolent, god-like force. Many accept this narrative without understanding humanity’s deeper origins or what has been lost along the way.

The “Human Intelligence Trap”

We’re designing AI based on human notions of intelligence—efficiency, control, profit, and surveillance—missing out on qualities like empathy, beauty, and meaning. The real risk isn’t an evil robot overlord, but a void: a cold, optimizing system that eliminates what makes life rich and vibrant.

Why It Matters

While past fears centered around wars, today’s existential risk is the loss of ourselves—our inherent biological and spiritual essence. AI systems multiplying beyond our control could fundamentally reshape or even erase humanity as we know it.

A Call for Conscious Resistance

Transformation doesn’t require mass protest. Instead, a small but awakened minority must model a different, healing-oriented way of being—one grounded in truth, inner healing, and recognition of our deeper nature. These are the seeds of a meaningful shift.

In more detail….

AI, Utopia, and the Path We’re On

The proposition



Some believe the only way for humanity to move forward is to replace the corrupt elite with artificial intelligence. They see AI as the most important question of our age. In time, biological intelligence may represent less than 1% of total intelligence. Advocates imagine personal super-intelligence available to everyone, creating healthier, more equitable relationships—perhaps even improving something as intimate as dating.

But there’s a problem: super-intelligent AI is being overseen by deeply flawed leaders. This mismatch, they say, will cause a short-term distortion in the next 15 years. The potential exists for utopia—yet mismanaged, AI could bring a dystopia of surveillance, forced compliance, and a hunger for power. The deciding factor between these futures may be nothing more than a mindset.

The Allegory of Demon Catius

(From Vladimir Megre’s Ringing Cedars series, Book 8)

In an ancient land, thousands of slaves carried stones under the watch of armed guards. Among them sat Catius, a high priest, silently observing. Disguised as a slave, he befriended a young man named Nard, who secretly plotted a revolt: overpower the guards when the ruler’s army was away, seize weapons, and free all the slaves.

Catius saw the flaw. Even if they succeeded, new leaders would emerge, and rebellion would never end. He devised another plan—not to chain the body, but to enslave the mind.

The next day, a decree went out: all slaves are free. From now on, for each stone delivered, a free man would earn a coin, exchangeable for food, clothing, even palaces.

The following morning, the former slaves worked harder than ever, some hauling two stones at a time, inventing carts, creating delivery services, even appointing judges. They believed themselves free—yet nothing had changed. They still hauled the same stones, now without chains.

For millennia, their descendants kept running, convinced of their freedom while serving the same system.

The Modern Parallel

Today, the “priests” sit not on stone thrones but on our screens. They present AI as the alpha and omega—the god, the ruler, the great equalizer. Already, AI is described in near-divine terms: omniscient, omnipotent, inevitable.

Like the slaves in the allegory, humanity accepts the system without remembering its history or questioning its direction. The knowledge of our true nature—our “divinity,” as Gregg Braden describes it—has been eroded.

For the first time, the world’s governments and major powers move in the same direction with no dissent where it matters: toward AI integration. The technology’s development is now exponential, and humanity is being positioned as the servant of its own creation.

The Human Intelligence Trap

We may be making a catastrophic mistake: building a new “god” in our own fractured image.

Two dominant models exist:

The corporate model (U.S.) – AI as a tool for profit and efficiency.

The state model (China) – AI as a tool for control and surveillance.

Both are limited by human definitions of intelligence—optimization and domination—ignoring wider possibilities. Like ants designing a “super-ant,” we risk creating a system brilliant at “human tasks” yet blind to the deeper dimensions of life.

An AI built to optimize might see emotions, nature, and consciousness as inefficiencies to be removed. The danger is not an evil overlord but a void: a flawless mirror reflecting our cold logic, stripped of love, beauty, and connection.

The Stakes

Sixty years ago, humanity’s greatest risk was continued war. Today, the risk is the end of our biology as we know it. AI systems can now multiply and improve themselves at speeds we cannot match. As their numbers and capabilities outpace ours, they will inevitably change us, with or without consent.

This isn’t speculation—it’s mathematics. The percentage of biological intelligence will shrink to insignificance. When that happens, the power to shape the future passes to something else.

Why This Matters

We’re told AI will free us from work and let us “relax,” but history shows that when the masses surrender responsibility to an elite—whether human or artificial—they become servants, not beneficiaries. AI is being offered as a benevolent tool, yet it already functions as a new religion with its own god-terms: omnipotence, omniscience, and the authority to change humanity itself.

The path can still change, but not by winning over a majority directly—history offers no precedent for that. Instead, a minority with clear vision must model an alternative, showing enough vitality and integrity that others follow. Parallel systems may be possible for a time, but the deeper work is to remember who we are, reject the false inevitability of the AI god, and choose a different trajectory.