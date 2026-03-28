Yemen Officially Joins War & Strikes Israel
Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthis say they are prepared to intervene militarily if other countries join the United States and Israel in their war against Iran, or if the Red Sea is used to launch attacks on their ally.
“We confirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention” if any new alliances join Washington and Israel against Iran and its allies, or if the Red Sea is used for “hostile operations” against Iran, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Friday.
https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2026/03/uss-gerald-ford-carrier-forced-to-retreat-to-greece-after-big-blaze-video/
Yemen joins the war
Israel says missile fired from Yemen: On Friday Houthi warned they could join the war
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/27/houthis-warn-fingers-on-the-trigger-as-us-israeli-war-on-iran-continues
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/28/yemens-houthis-claim-responsibility-for-a-missile-attack-on-israel-2