This morning, a ballistic missile fired by Houthis in Yemen, struck Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

A crater 25 Meters Deep was made by the impact and detonation, indicating a massive explosion and indicating the missile was flying at tremendous speed.

This region is one of the most highly protected areas on this planet, yet the missile got through.

Attempts were made by Israel to shoot down the missile with both the Israeli "Arrow" and the U.S. supplied 'THAAD" but both systems missed the incoming missile.

At present, it is not known what building within the airport may have been the final target. The missile landed and detonated on a roadway at the airport.

While injuries and deaths seem unlikely, there is a single report of an injury from the impact.

The Houthis in Yemen have been firing missiles at Israel over the Genocide being carried out by the Israeli government in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen says they will continue to fire missiles into Israel, and attack ships on the Red Sea traveling to or from Israel, as a sort of naval blockade of Israel, until the Genocide stops.

The United States has been attacking Yemen with the intention of brining attacks on ships to a halt, but the US effort has not achieved its goal.

Al Jazeera News Coverage:

UPDATE 9:09 AM EDT --

Israeli Army Radio: Following today's attack on Ben Gurion Airport, Israel is no longer bound by any restrictions and will respond with extreme force.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced will enforce an air blockade on "Israel" in a statement published on Sunday, in their latest escalation against the Zionist entity in support of Gaza.

"In response to Israel's escalating aggression and expanded military operations in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces have declared a full air blockade on Israel," The YAF Spokesperson Brigadier General Yehya Saree said in the statement.

"The YAF will enforce this by repeatedly attacking airports, with Ben Gurion Airport, known as Lod Airport in Israel, as their primary target," he emphasized.

The statement calls on all international airlines to consider this announcement from the moment of its issuance and publication, canceling all flights to the criminal enemy's airports to ensure the safety of their aircraft and passengers.

"The proud, free, and independent Yemen will not accept the continued violations that the enemy seeks to impose by targeting Arab nations like Lebanon and Syria. It affirms that this nation will not fear confrontation and will reject submission and surrender," the statement added.

🚨IT BYPASSED ARROW-3 & THAAD - HOW YEMEN LANDED A MISSILE IN THE MOST SECURE PART OF ISRAEL

🚨International Airlines: “WE’RE NEVER GOING BACK TO ISRAEL AGAIN!”

A Houthi official has confirmed the attack on Ben Gurion near Tel Aviv, claiming that the group has “no red lines” in its fight against Israel

Israel’s main airport was struck by a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Sunday morning. The missile hit a grove near an access road inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. Media reports suggest that at least six people were wounded.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it failed to intercept the missile despite several attempts.

“An impact was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport,” the IDF said in a post on Telegram. The Israeli Air Force is investigating the failure.

The Houthis, who control western Yemen, including the capital and the port of Hodeidah, have launched a number of drones and missiles at commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea and at targets in Israel over the past year, aiming to pressure West Jerusalem over its military operation in Gaza. Israel launched the campaign following a deadly raid by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in October 2023. The Houthis said they would stop the attacks if Israel halts its operation in Gaza.

Israel has not launched strikes against Yemen in response to the Houthi attacks. The US, however, began air and naval strikes against Houthi targets in March, citing threats to Red Sea shipping. Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to intensify strikes in Yemen and warned that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated” if they continued their attacks. The UK has also taken part in the strikes, with the Defense Ministry saying it targeted a Houthi-controlled facility.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused Iran of arming the Houthis and warned there would be consequences. Tehran denied the claims. The US, however, announced sweeping sanctions on countries buying Iranian oil or petrochemicals on Thursday, citing Tehran’s alleged role in fueling conflict in the Middle East, among other things.

Russia has urged Washington to halt its strikes on Yemen. In a phone call in March with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for an immediate end to the use of force and urged all sides to engage in political dialogue.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced will enforce an air blockade on "Israel" in a statement published on Sunday, in their latest escalation against the Zionist entity in support of Gaza.

"In response to Israel's escalating aggression and expanded military operations in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces have declared a full air blockade on Israel," The YAF Spokesperson Brigadier General Yehya Saree said in the statement.

"The YAF will enforce this by repeatedly attacking airports, with Ben Gurion Airport, known as Lod Airport in Israel, as their primary target," he emphasized.

The statement calls on all international airlines to consider this announcement from the moment of its issuance and publication, canceling all flights to the criminal enemy's airports to ensure the safety of their aircraft and passengers.

"The proud, free, and independent Yemen will not accept the continued violations that the enemy seeks to impose by targeting Arab nations like Lebanon and Syria. It affirms that this nation will not fear confrontation and will reject submission and surrender," the statement added.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/yemen-declare-air-blockade-again--israel----gaza-genocide-mu

Researchers say Israel’s worst wildfires were exacerbated by non-native tree species that Israel has been planting for decades to cover dispossessed Palestinian villages with forests.

Prof Mohammad Marandi: The Real Reason Trump Pulls Out Of Iran US Negotiations