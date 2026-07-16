I don’t think the Iranians TOLD the Houthis anything.

Below is footage you most certainly won’t see on the evening news.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-tells-houthis-close-red-sea-energy-chokepoint-if-trump-bombs-power-grid

Al Mayadeen English

16 Jul 2026 18:56

Ansar Allah leader says Saudi Arabia’s role serves US and Israeli interests, stressing that the Axis of Resistance will keep backing Lebanon, Iran, and Palestine against the Zionist project.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen has dragged on for years with no legal basis, framing it as an extension of Riyadh’s subservience to Washington and Tel Aviv.

In his weekly speech, Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed that “surrender is not an option in Yemen,” warning that if Saudi Arabia moves toward full-scale escalation, Yemen will respond in kind, “and blockade for blockade.”

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that Saudi Arabia bombed Sanaa International Airport because it opposed lifting the blockade on Yemen, and that Riyadh was angered by Sanaa’s response to the attack even though that response was limited.

“The real equation is Sanaa International Airport for Riyadh’s airport,” he revealed.

Confronting the worst tyrants in history

Every war in the region, Sayyed al-Houthi stressed, traces back to the Zionist project and its drive to reshape West Asia in pursuit of the “Greater Israel” project.

“Today, we are confronting some of the worst tyrants in history, from the Zionist movement to those aligned with it,” he said. “These tyrants seek to exploit human beings in the service of their sinister objectives and appalling ambitions.”

He affirmed that the United States, “Israel,” and their allies are the source of the instability threatening the world, accusing them of plundering nations’ wealth and dragging the region from one war to the next, starting with Palestine.

Washington and Tel Aviv, he asserted, honor neither international agreements nor UN resolutions, and openly boast of exterminating peoples and civilizations. The Israeli regime, he added, has killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, in blatant disregard for the terms it signed onto.

“Yet if a single Israeli soldier were killed in retaliation for the Palestinian martyrs, there would be an uproar, and the Palestinians would be the ones blamed,” he said.

No prospect for ‘peace’ amid escalating crimes

The so-called “Yellow lines” the enemy draws across Gaza and Lebanon, he said, are nothing more than occupation and the seizure of land from its rightful owners; all while the occupation boasts of razing homes, scorching land, and killing children in both places.

“The enemy commits all manner of crimes while repudiating every agreement, with the aim of pressuring the Palestinian people to leave their land,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, pointing to the expansion of settlement outposts and the seizure of Palestinian homes in the West Bank by “criminal Israeli gangs.”

With the occupation repudiating every agreement it signs, he said, there is no realistic prospect for peace negotiations of any kind, regional or international, as “Israel” works to erase the Palestinian cause altogether.

He noted that Israeli crimes against Palestinians continue to escalate, particularly acts of sexual violence against women and men.

Waging jihad against the Zionist project

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that confronting the Zionist project is a clear duty for the Islamic Ummah.

Those within the Ummah who take action against it, he said, do so out of a basic human instinct to stand with the oppressed and reject subjugation, even as Arab and Muslim peoples more broadly are expected to treat these violations as routine, with no serious response.

Saudi Arabia’s role against the Palestinian cause

Sayyed al-Houthi said the Palestinian people, already facing genocide, are the first to pay the price for Saudi Arabia’s destructive role in the region.

He accused Riyadh of blocking any unified Islamic stance in favor of boycotting the Israeli regime, saying Saudi Arabia has effectively “shackled the nation from within,” leaving it unable to take practical action against the genocide unfolding in Gaza.

“Saudi Arabia’s role in cooperating with the United States, Israel, and Britain to undermine any unified position by the nation has become clear,” he said.

Since the genocide began, he added, Saudi Arabia’s position has been to vilify the Palestinian people and their Resistance fighters, casting the liberation of Palestine as “a crime and an act of terrorism punishable by law.”

‘The Axis will never abandon the Lebanese Resistance’

Turning to Lebanon, Sayyed al-Houthi said the Resistance has brought honor to the Arab and Islamic Ummahs, only to be stabbed in the back by Lebanese authorities acting on US orders.

Rather than drawing on the Resistance’s role to serve the country’s own interests, he explained, Lebanese authorities are working to disown it, when Hezbollah’s position and Iran’s backing of it should instead be treated as assets for Lebanon.

“This reveals the nature of the Saudi role in Lebanon, which serves Israel’s agenda. It is an aggressive role that serves Zionism, while the Islamic Resistance’s role is authentic,” he said. “The Axis will never abandon the Resistance.”

Iran as bulwark for region

On the US war on Iran, Sayyed al-Houthi said Washington and Tel Aviv had set out to silence the Iranian government, but Iran’s victory turned into a victory for the whole Ummah and all peoples across the region.

Had the plot against Iran succeeded, he warned, the campaign would not have stopped there, and Syria would have been drawn in next.

“Iran’s position serves as a formidable bulwark for the peoples of the region, including the Gulf states,” he stressed.

Sayyed al-Houthi added that there is now a consensus that the US-Israeli aggression against Iran has failed. “Iran’s steadfastness, victory, and highly effective response to the US-Israeli aggression constituted a victory for the entire nation,” he said.

He highlighted that Iran’s steadfastness alone should be enough to compel some regimes in the region to reconsider policies and calculations that remain subordinate to US and Israeli diktats. Had the Israeli and US enemies achieved their objectives in Iran, he said, the Gulf states would have been subjected to the worst forms of blackmail.

Sayyed al-Houthi further said Yemen’s own people entered into direct confrontation with the US enemy in two successive rounds as part of Yemen’s crucial role in supporting Gaza. “We fought fierce rounds of direct confrontation with the US enemy, which launched its aggression against our country in support of the ‘Israeli’ enemy,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s blockade on Yemen

Sayyed al-Houthi underscored that it was striking that Saudi Arabia imposed additional measures to tighten the blockade on Yemen at the height of its confrontation with the enemy.

He accused Riyadh of stalling and evading responsibility over the past several years, depriving Yemen’s people of their sovereign wealth and subjecting them to suffering under a severe blockade, and revealing that Saudi Arabia has cooperated with “Israel” against Yemen throughout that entire period.

“Saudi Arabia is reneging on all the obligations arising from the de-escalation phase, which are, above all, humanitarian obligations and inalienable rights of our people,” he said, accusing Riyadh of seeking to control every aspect of Yemenis’ lives, down to deciding who may travel abroad for medical treatment and who may not.

He added that no one, regardless of position or capacity, has the right to deprive the Yemeni people of their oil rights or freedom of movement.

He said Saudi Arabia wants Yemen’s people to remain trapped in an economic crisis, with betraying their homeland presented as their only means of earning money.

“Saudi Arabia should not imagine that this is a picnic,” he concluded. “It will be something else entirely.”

An American view

Pepe Escobar: Yemen Enters the War as the Strait of Hormuz Erupts Under Retaliatory Fire

REUTERS: IRAN PREPARING TO CLOSE RED SEA IF TRUMP HITS POWER GRID - w/ Trita Parsi

🔴 US Strikes Iranian BRIDGE | Electricity SHUTDOWN | GROUND Invasion Preparation | Live

IRAN STRIKES 3 US Bases With ADVANCED Ballistic Missiles

🛑 Trump STUNNED By Iran’s RESPONSE & Posts SELF-PRAISE Videos TO DISTRACT People From His FAILURE!

BREAKING: U.S. BOMBS IRANIAN BRIDGES AND RAILWAY - w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson

Fmr CIA Analyst Larry Johnson US CAN’T FORCE HORMUZ OPEN

5:13 PM EDT - July 16, 2026 -- ONE HOUR AGO, the United States appears to have begun attacking key Bridges inside Iran; hitting “infrastructure.”

Iran has repeatedly and publicly stated that if their infrastructure is hit by the U.S., then Iran will target the infrastructure of countries in the Middle East assisting the U.S.. Iran specifically cited “oil infrastructure.

UPDATE 7:36 PM EDT --

It is now CONFIRMED the US has begun major strikes on Iranian infrastructure, hitting the Bandar Khamir overpass bridge connecting Bandar Abbas to Lar, the Gariveh Bridge, a third bridge in Hormozgan Province, and a major railway station west of Bandar Abbas connecting to the Shahid Rajaei port, a key freight hub linking Iran’s largest commercial port to the country’s national rail network.

The Bandar Khamir overpass was struck while cars were on it, killing at least 1 with several injured.

The Gariveh Bridge strike killed 2 and injured 4.

Additional US strikes have hit a telecommunications tower in Bandar Abbas causing damage to nearby residential buildings and civilian casualties, and a civilian airport in Iranshahr in southeastern Iran.

This directly triggers Iran’s IRGC warning today that if the US strikes Iranian infrastructure, Iran will “destroy every last piece of infrastructure in the entire region as if it had never existed,” and the Houthis warning of closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait.