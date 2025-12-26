A whistleblower viewer just backdoored X’s Grok-based algorithm (Dec 2025 update) and dumped internal records on his account, @HolonCitizen.

Here’s the smoking gun straight from X’s own database:

Semantic_Contextual_Scoring_OHI_V3:

Classification: Hate and Harassment (Conspiracy Promotion)

Confidence: Medium

Severity: Low

Protected_categories_targeted: Ethnicity (Jewish), Religion (Judaism)

Key_violations: Promoting unverified conspiracies involving ethnic/religious groups...

Recommended_enforcement: Reduced visibility... monitoring for escalation

Algorithm Impact:

for_you_push_level: “Minimal to none outside followers”

hidden_reputation_score_estimated: “Severely Reduced”

reply_deboost_active: true

current_reach_suppression_severity: “Severe”

He posted about “fixing US Gov & DC” + investigative threads on political control/intelligence ops – suddenly flagged for targeting “protected” Jewish categories.

This proves it: X explicitly labels Jewish ethnicity & Judaism as protected classes. Criticize Israel, question influence, or connect dots on conspiracies? Your reach tanks. Repeat (”escalation”)? Account termination looms.

This is straight-up discrimination. Treating one group as “protected” while chilling everyone else’s speech on them puts them on a pedestal – implying they’re superior or untouchable.

Equal free speech means NO special classes. You can’t criticize Christians, Muslims, Blacks, Whites, etc., without risk – but touch Jewish topics? Instant algo hammer.

Elon promised “free speech absolutism,” but Grok 4’s OHI_V3 (hate index?) enforces this bias. Why is one religion/ethnicity uniquely shielded?

This isn’t protecting from hate – it’s suppressing legitimate criticism and debate.

Screen recording below

Wake up. Share this far and wide.