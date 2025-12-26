X’s Grok-based algorithm REVEALED
X’s Algorithm Treats Jews/Judaism as a “Protected Category” – Criticism Gets You Shadowbanned or Worse
A whistleblower viewer just backdoored X’s Grok-based algorithm (Dec 2025 update) and dumped internal records on his account, @HolonCitizen.
Here’s the smoking gun straight from X’s own database:
Semantic_Contextual_Scoring_OHI_V3:
Classification: Hate and Harassment (Conspiracy Promotion)
Confidence: Medium
Severity: Low
Protected_categories_targeted: Ethnicity (Jewish), Religion (Judaism)
Key_violations: Promoting unverified conspiracies involving ethnic/religious groups...
Recommended_enforcement: Reduced visibility... monitoring for escalation
Algorithm Impact:
for_you_push_level: “Minimal to none outside followers”
hidden_reputation_score_estimated: “Severely Reduced”
reply_deboost_active: true
current_reach_suppression_severity: “Severe”
He posted about “fixing US Gov & DC” + investigative threads on political control/intelligence ops – suddenly flagged for targeting “protected” Jewish categories.
This proves it: X explicitly labels Jewish ethnicity & Judaism as protected classes. Criticize Israel, question influence, or connect dots on conspiracies? Your reach tanks. Repeat (”escalation”)? Account termination looms.
This is straight-up discrimination. Treating one group as “protected” while chilling everyone else’s speech on them puts them on a pedestal – implying they’re superior or untouchable.
Equal free speech means NO special classes. You can’t criticize Christians, Muslims, Blacks, Whites, etc., without risk – but touch Jewish topics? Instant algo hammer.
Elon promised “free speech absolutism,” but Grok 4’s OHI_V3 (hate index?) enforces this bias. Why is one religion/ethnicity uniquely shielded?
This isn’t protecting from hate – it’s suppressing legitimate criticism and debate.
