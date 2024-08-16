X Silences Me Yet Again. I am "Dot". So does Youtube.

This is getting really tiresome.

Two days ago, I appeared on the “Alex Jones Show”. I explained to Mr Jones that to me it looked as if there were at least two coups underway at the White House — possibly three: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1823085161509970286

Clearly the Harris team had taken out of play the Biden team, and now, with a bizarre interview in which Nancy Pelosi was distancing herself from President Biden, it appeared that the Schumer/Pelosi/Obama team was distancing themselves from and gunning (metaphorically) for the Biden and Harris teams.

You remember from my essay here, “Lady MacBiden”, which I wrote shortly after the assassination attempt against Pres Trump, that I warned readers of this Substack that there would be a coup. I warned that it was likely to be related to evidence of a crime committed by the Biden family. I speculated about Mrs Biden and Hunter — and later I warned that the letter of resignation that “President Biden” posted on Twitter, did not have FEC disclaimers required by law by candidates and I warned that the autopen signature looked different from the signature on the letter.

Well, you are welcome. Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself confirmed on Aug 11, 2024 — almost a month after I issued this set of warnings — that a Biden letter “did not sound like” President Biden. And I was right, too, about the alleged crimes committed by the Biden family: The New York Times revealed yesterday that the State Department, after a delay of months, had belatedly responded to the newspaper’s FOIA request by releasing documents confirming that Hunter Biden had unlawfully solicited help from the State Department for his Ukrainian company Burisma — without registering with FARA.

The fact that the White House retained and retained these documents for months after receiving a FOIA request from “the Paper of Record”, and then released them this week, shows me that the Biden family is no longer in power, and that there will be more and more damning documents released, and more and more distancing of others at high levels away from the Biden family, as the campaign gears up. It is also my bet that the Harris/Walz ticket won’t be the final Democratic ticket. The people who managed to take Biden out of the running, are entirely able to take the catastrophically unlikeable Harris out of the running.

All this being said: I described these potential crimes of the Biden family two days ago on Alex Jones, on a video that I can no longer easily find by searching. Half an hour after it aired, I received a notification when I tried to log into “X”, that I had violated copyright and had 48 hours to fill out a form, or else I would be suspended. I went through all of the ‘X Support’ prompts, finally to be told by ‘X Support’ that there was nothing I could do to re-gain my X account, with its 420,000 followers. Sorry.

Now, when I try to log into my account, “X” has no memory of me and no record of my email. People who can see my “X” account say that my face has been removed and my name, replaced by a blank head and shoulder icon, and that all my posts are posted by “dot”. As in “. posted on August 11, 2024.”

I also found that many of my platforms and devices were frozen or inaccessible. I was evicted off of YouTube again — without even the courtesy for a form notification. I also was unable to send emails; my phone froze, and my Mac slowed to a crawl.

Bottom line, this is about the last platform available to me on which to speak to the world. Once again I am too dangerous to “platform.”

If you care about my work and want me to fight to be heard, and not fold my tents, which is what these harassers wish to bring about, please take this moment to become a paid subscriber. I sent a solicitation letter a few months ago and got a lovely response of support; for some some reason my subscribers are back down to pre-solicitation letter levels. So I must ask again.

I have over 90,000 subscribers and a few more than 4000 are paid subscribers. I know that times are very tough. But the very first thing I did after being deplatformed yet again — and hacked, as well, by people scary and effective enough to hack multiple devices - was to send a retainer — yet another retainer — to my attorney who is already suing X on my behalf (I am a fellow plaintiff with President Trump). I also need to engage cybersecurity specialists yet again to un—-k my electronics, and probably book a session with my PTSD therapist.

As I have said before, if you want a victory, if you want free voices and a free world, those readers who can afford to, you must send resources to the infantry. Not just to me — to other voices who risk this kind of nonsense and harassment and law fare every day just to tell you the truth, as well.

Here I am - not invisible, not “a dot”, not a cypher, not silent, but still extant, as before, a living person. “X” does not decide who speaks, ultimately, and neither does the DNC. The truth has a way of being heard, and surviving whoever tries to kill it.

They tried to silence me in 2021 for telling the truth and my voice’s reach just quadrupled.

Try it again, evildoers: you will see an army rise up (metaphorically) to preserve, protect and defend our right to speak.

