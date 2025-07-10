Share this postSeemorerocks X is now reportedly enforcing digital verification with government-issued ID mandatory for Australian usersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreX is now reportedly enforcing digital verification with government-issued ID mandatory for Australian usersRobin WestenraJul 10, 20251Share this postSeemorerocks X is now reportedly enforcing digital verification with government-issued ID mandatory for Australian usersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share1Share this postSeemorerocks X is now reportedly enforcing digital verification with government-issued ID mandatory for Australian usersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
Would it be safe to assume that if you have a verified and paid account using a credit card this will not be required ? If they insist, I will either dump my X account or access it from overseas. Same with facebook, except I would just it leave it permanently. The idiots in government in Australia do not seem to understand the concept of Self Sovereign Identity, which if correctly implement would not only solve this problem but many others including fraud but without loss of privacy.
Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) is a digital identity model where individuals have complete control and ownership over their personal data, eliminating the need for reliance on centralized authorities. In SSI, users can store, manage, and selectively share their identity information, ensuring privacy and reducing the risk of data breaches. This approach empowers individuals to manage their digital identities like they manage their physiHere's a more detailed explanation:
Core Concepts:
Decentralization:
SSI moves away from centralized identity providers (like Google or Facebook) to a model where individuals manage their own data.
User Control:
Individuals decide what information is shared and with whom, promoting greater privacy and security.
Verifiable Credentials:
SSI uses cryptographic techniques to issue and verify digital credentials, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of data.
Trust Triangle:
In SSI, there is a trust triangle between the user, the issuer of the credential, and the verifier.
How it Works:
1. Issuance:
A trusted entity (the issuer) issues a digital credential to an individual.
2. Storage:
The individual stores this credential securely, often in a digital wallet on their device.
3. Verification:
When needed, the individual can selectively share the credential with a service provider (the verifier).
4. Verification:
The service provider verifies the credential's authenticity and integrity using cryptographic methods.Benefits of SSI:
Enhanced Privacy:
Individuals have more control over their personal data and can choose what to share.
Reduced Risk of Data Breaches:
Less data is stored in centralized locations, decreasing the potential for large-scale breaches.
Increased User Empowerment:
Individuals can manage their digital identity without relying on third-party intermediaries.
Improved Security:
Cryptographic techniques ensure the integrity and authenticity of digital credentials.
Greater Interoperability:
SSI can potentially work across different platforms and services, making it easier to verify identity.
cal IDs.
In essence, self-sovereign identity is a user-centric approach to digital identity that prioritizes individual control, privacy, and security, offering a more secure and empowering way to manage digital identities.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjbN9ulHXIU