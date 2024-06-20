See HERE or HERE

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of MORE Russian submarines showing up off the coast of the United States in Havana as US submarines enter the area alongside several battleships and Air Force defense surveillance.

This comes as Russia and Mexico announce they are officially military allies, something that we've been predicting would happen for quite some time as we see the global economy shift from the west to the east, all by design.

The US is openly calling for the use of US arms crossing the border of Ukraine into Russia in an act of aggression.

It's obvious that "peace" is not an objective. Russia has said that they're prepared to use maximum force against the US, UK and Europe as the war escalates.

Will there be fighting on U.S. soil?

It seems highly unlikely unless completely fabricated which would be difficult. It's more than likely the fire-fights would happen in The Balkans as well as by sea.

Nonetheless, as has been said many times before, the United States will not fall due to a ground battle due to the vast size of the country.

The United States will fall from within and it's clear that the country is currently self demolishing.

Meanwhile, Austria has announced that they have no problem crossing Putin's red line. All of these countries were propped up by the west in the first place to seamlessly shift to the east in a collapse scenario.

They were built to defeat the west. It's the Great Reset.

Israel of course is one of the biggest players in this and the war is escalating in the middle east rapidly as well. Israel is calling for a full scale war with Hezbollah.

They want to reduce the middle east to the same ash they've reduced Palestine to. This war against humanity cannot be tolerated any longer. Stay tuned for more from WAM!

On Sunday, former U.S. Air Force officer Jake Broe reported on X that Russians on Kremlin State TV declared Mexico their military ally, considering placing missiles on Mexican territory to attack the United States.

June 11, 2024

“Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States,” said former nuclear and missile operations officer of the U.S. Air Force Jake Broe on X Sunday. “This is insane.”

A few days earlier, pundits on Russian media advised Moscow to station nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in the Caribbean in retaliation for NATO nations approving Kiev’s use of weaponry sourced from the West to launch an attack within Russian territory. Is this “insane” enough to put it in danger? Or would that be a normal response for any nation when hostile missiles are stationed directly next to its borders?…..

"Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States," Broe tweeted. "This is insane."

A few days before this latest development occurred, Russian media was advising Moscow to station nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in the Caribbean in retaliation for NATO nations approving Kiev's use of Western-supplied weapons to attack deep within Russian territory.