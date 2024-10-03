Arthur Firstenberg has sent out the following email

My Health and My Next Book

Dear Subscribers,

I have been extremely ill for 6 weeks.

I am putting all my energy into making sure The Earth and I, my important book about the environmental crisis, is released shortly. Originally scheduled for release on October 1, there has been a delay due to problems creating the index. This is being remedied, and the book should be ready to go to print in about a week. It should be ready for shipping from Amazon and other booksellers sometime in November. My thanks to those of you who have preordered the book.

On August 20, after spending all day on the computer sending individualized letters to the first 10 of our 96 volunteers around the world, my body was seized by an unknown force that has paralyzed and crippled me ever since. These letters were sent by the volunteers to 50 environmental organizations urging them to join forces with us. Suddenly, from one moment to the next, as I was shutting down the computer, I could not move and every muscle in my body felt like it had been attacked by a baseball bat. Since then I am in extreme pain all over all the time, from my fingers to my toes, all my muscles are so weak, and I can only move very slowly. I am still trying to find out what is causing this, and I am seeing an energy healer. I have hired someone to help with computer work, but I myself am staying offline for the time being and will not be able to answer emails.

One of his latest articles

Astronomers Lose in Court

ARTHUR FIRSTENBERG

JUL 17, 2024

Last Friday, July 12, 2024, a 3-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit gave the green light to SpaceX to keep on destroying our night sky and filling our atmosphere with metallic dust and toxic chemicals.

On December 29, 2022, the International Dark-Sky Association, representing astronomers all over the world, had appealed the decision of the Federal Communications Commission to grant SpaceX a license to launch up to 30,000 more satellites without performing an environmental review. See my newsletter of April 30, 2024 for details.

In Friday’s decision, the court ruled that satellite launches and deployment, no matter how many, “are deemed individually and cumulatively to have no significant effect on the quality of the human environment and are categorically excluded from environmental processing.”

The astronomers have 45 days to decide whether to appeal the 3-judge panel’s decision to the full 15-member Court of Appeals. Even if they do not do so, they can still appeal the panel’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court within 90 days.

AT&T Must Maintain Its Landlines in California

On July 1, 2024, Californians won their fight to keep their landline telephones.

Last November, AT&T, which is the landline telephone provider in large parts of California, applied to the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) for permission to abandon its landlines and end analog telephone service for most people in that state. Opposition to its application was overwhelming. The City and County of San Francisco, the County of San Mateo, the County of Santa Clara, the Media Alliance, Tahoe Energy Ratepayers, the Utility Reform Network, the Center for Accessible Technology, Catalina Island Connect, California Restoration LLC, and the California Farm Bureau Federation all participated in the proceeding and all opposed AT&T’s application. Even the Public Advocates Office of the CPUC opposed the application. And on June 25, 2024, the CPUC denied the application and ordered AT&T to keep maintaining its landlines.

Meanwhile, AT&T, in an attempt to go around the CPUC, lobbied the state legislature to enact a law allowing it to end landline service. On June 10, 2024, Assemblymember Tina McKinnor introduced a bill in the California legislature (AB-2797) that would have allowed every landline provider in California to abandon its landlines. But on July 1, under immense pressure from her constituents, Assemblymember McKinnor withdrew the bill.

TAKE ACTION!

JOIN OUR NETWORK OF PEOPLE WITHOUT CELL PHONES

The only way to diminish the demand for bandwidth that is turning the Earth into a giant computer, with all living beings electrocuted inside of it, is to stop using cell phones. Not to use them less frequently, but to throw them away. The ability to use them, no matter how infrequently, requires the entire planet to be irradiated. Please join our network by forming a local chapter where you live.

You can set your own rules, but it is important to have meetings in person. Please contact me if you need help and let me know that you are doing it.

Our goal is to establish an expanding global presence of communities that do not use cell phones.

The Invisible Rainbow with guest Arthur Firstenberg

Welcome to episode 24 of The We Know Show where we delve into the fascinating and often controversial world of electromagnetic radiation and its impacts on our health and environment. Today, we have a very special guest, Arthur Firstenberg.

Arthur is a scientist, journalist, and author renowned for his pioneering work on the health and environmental impacts of electromagnetic radiation. A graduate of Cornell University and the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine, Arthur's career path took a significant turn due to an X-ray overdose injury. For the past 38 years, he has dedicated himself to researching, consulting, and lecturing on the effects of electromagnetic radiation. Arthur is also the author of the groundbreaking book "The Invisible Rainbow," which has sold over 100,000 copies. The book traces the history of electricity from the early 1700s to the present, making a compelling case that many of today's environmental problems and major diseases are linked to electrical pollution. His work challenges us to reconsider the invisible forces that pervade our our planet and its inhabitants and their implications for our future and compels us to question long-held beliefs about the safety of electricity and to advocate for greater awareness and policy changes. With approximately 400 million electrosensitive individuals globally, Arthur calls for a unification to raise awareness and challenge the pervasive presence of wireless technology. From his early health struggles following the 2G rollout to founding the Cellular Phone Task Force, Arthur has dedicated over four decades to studying electromagnetic fields and advocating for changes in public health policies.

In this episode, we explore the extensive body of research—over 42,000 studies—that underpin his concerns and the imperative to reduce exposure to electromagnetic fields, the relationship between modern diseases and electromagnetic pollution, and the often ignored biological harm caused by wireless radiation. Arthur also touches on the socio-emotional toll of our tech-saturated lives, emphasising the need for individual and collective action to protect our well-being and the environment.

Join us as we unpack these crucial issues, question the impact of our technological advancements, and rally for a future less burdened by radiation. Don't miss this compelling conversation with Arthur Firstenberg, author of "The Invisible Rainbow," as we push the boundaries of understanding and advocacy. We hope you find this discussion as eye-opening as we did.