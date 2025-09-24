Watch HERE

Trump Pledges AI Verification System for Biological Weapons Convention at UN

President Donald Trump announced during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday that the U.S. will lead an international effort to develop an artificial intelligence-based system for verifying compliance with the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention.

The initiative aims to monitor activities related to the development, stockpiling, and use of biological weapons, addressing gaps in the treaty’s enforcement amid advances in biotechnology like gene editing.

Trump emphasized the system’s potential to build global trust, with the UN expected to play a constructive role, though specifics on design, funding, and timelines were not provided.

