This was the first thing I saw

10:48 AM EST -- President Trump is meeting with aides to discuss canceling U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

No indication as of yet as to how the meeting is going.

The general consensus is that without ongoing US military aid, the Ukraine Army will collapse on the battlefield within days.

Last Friday, in the Oval Office, when Ukraine's Zelensky disrespected both the President and Vice President by trying to argue Diplomacy was not the method of settling the conflict, Trump told Zelensky "We either have a deal (Minerals) or we're out."

Either Zelensky didn't understand what that meant, or he didn't believe it would take place.

By refusing to sign the Minerals deal, Zelensky made clear he does not want the war to stop just yet. This is unacceptable to President Trump.

Now that words have failed to stop Zelensky, harsher means must be employed; like making it impossible for Ukraine's Army to continue!

President Trump is meeting with aids to discuss exactly that.

If Ukraine will not stop on its own, then its US supplies can be cut off to MAKE THEM STOP.

UPDATE 1:18 PM EST --

As of now, US military aid to UKR is flowing.

DoD official says. US is “continuing to deliver via previously-approved” packages, they say, including “hundreds” GMLRS, anti-tank weapons, “thousands of artillery rounds” and armored vehicles.

P.S.

At 7:27 PM eastern US time today, 03 March 2025, President Donald Trump ordered a "Pause" to all United States military aid going to Ukraine.

It is not yet clear if this "pause" applies to aid that was promised under Biden, but has not yet shipped.

It is also not clear if this "pause" in "aid" includes US Reconnaissance, Intelligence, Satellite information, encrypted communications, STARLINK, or other "soft" assistance.

It appears this may be the Coup de grâce for Ukraine. Without US military supplies, their army cannot continue on the battlefield more than a week or two.

(Coup de grâce is a French phrase that means "blow of mercy" or "stroke of grace". It's used to describe a death blow that ends the suffering of an animal or person who is severely injured. It can also refer to a decisive or finishing stroke.)

UPDATE 8:20 PM EST --

NATO is logistically weak — so weak that Trump could shut down not just U.S. deliveries, but most of Europe’s.

The U.S. provides most of NATO’s airlift, sealift, fuel, and coordination.

Even Europe’s rail and roads can’t handle heavy armor. Without U.S. logistics NATO will grinds to a halt.

UPDATE 8:27 PM EST --

It is now CONFIRMED: All U.S. military "aid" which is not already inside Ukraine, is PAUSED, including weapons and ammunition which is in-transit or on ships or planes, or waiting in transit areas in Poland or Romania. EVERYTHING IS PAUSED.

Based on information that I have from various sources, Ukraine's Army will grind to a halt almost immediately.

This is what is being reported in the Wall Street Journal

The Trump administration has stopped financing new weapons sales to Ukraine and is considering freezing weapons shipments from U.S. stockpiles, moves that threaten Kyiv’s ability to fight at a critical time in its battle against Russian forces, current and former U.S. officials said.

https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/u-s-hitting-brakes-on-flow-of-arms-to-ukraine-980a71d1

This is behind a paywall. This is how Russian media explains it

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to stop funding new arms supplies to Ukraine and is also considering the possibility of freezing already planned supplies from American arsenals, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

"The funding had been suspended in recent weeks amid the administration's freeze on foreign aid. But the decision to potentially shut down a key arms pipeline to Ukraine came days after a White House meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ," the WSJ writes.

A congressional aide and another person familiar with the matter said the White House will hold a meeting next Monday to focus on the suspension of shipments under the supply reduction authority.

https://yandex.ru/turbo/ura.news/s/news/1052897315

From Greek media today

The president's emergency meeting with the secretaries of state, defense and vice president T.N. Vance - Statements by the head of the NSA "finish" Zelensky

US President Donald Trump is meeting urgently with Vice President T.N. Vance, US Secretary of State M. Rubio and Secretary of Defense P. Hegseth and is announcing the suspension, except for military aid (which was "frozen" the day before yesterday after Ukrainian President V. Zelensky's offensive behavior at their joint meeting), of any other US aid to Ukraine.

This decision, if implemented, concerns information, financing of the functioning of the Ukrainian state, port facilities, etc.

After these decisions, it is extremely doubtful whether the Ukrainian regime will be able to continue hostilities: 90% of military intelligence on the battlefield is provided by the US, 65% of Ukrainian weapons systems are American, and 58% of the Ukrainian budget is financed by the US!

Trump shared an Associated Press article in which Zelensky says the end of the war is "far, far away," describing this statement as "the worst possible development"!

Trump's post:

"This is the worst statement Zelensky could make and America will not tolerate it for much longer! It's what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's support and, Europe, in the meeting he had with Zelensky, stated directly that it can't do the job without the US – It's probably not the best statement that should have been made for a show of force against Russia. What are they thinking?"

The worst thing about the Ukrainian regime is that the US is now directly denouncing it as dictatorial:

Specifically, the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard gives a description of a totalitarian regime for Zelensky's team and their actions: "Elections were arbitrarily canceled in Ukraine, political parties are banned, churches are closed, the opposition is silenced, and full government control of the media has been imposed."

President Donald Trump is considering ending all military aid to Ukraine after the White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky blew up on Friday.

The president will meet with his senior advisors on Monday, according to the New York Times, where he will consider the future of Ukraine aid, even as European countries are discussing how to increase their support for Ukraine.

The disruptive ending of Zelensky's meeting at the White House on Friday with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance has thrown all future aid to Ukraine into question after the Ukrainian president was asked to leave the White House after the meeting.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14456101/donald-trump-ending-aid-ukraine-europe.html