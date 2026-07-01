They were ALWAYS re-education camps. The early educators were ALWAYS very clear that what they wanted was conformity and a brainwashed head filled with propoganda nonsesnse. This is the obvious conclusion when you observe what they DO....the "education" folk hate curiosity and critical thinking.
There is a reason why home schooling is a thing now.
This kind of thing would land a lot harder if most of the people who call for open debate didn't immediately turn around and demand censorship of views that offend them. They only believe in free speech for themselves.
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They were ALWAYS re-education camps. The early educators were ALWAYS very clear that what they wanted was conformity and a brainwashed head filled with propoganda nonsesnse. This is the obvious conclusion when you observe what they DO....the "education" folk hate curiosity and critical thinking.
There is a reason why home schooling is a thing now.
This kind of thing would land a lot harder if most of the people who call for open debate didn't immediately turn around and demand censorship of views that offend them. They only believe in free speech for themselves.