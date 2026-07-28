Would You Have Kids Today? Economist's Dark Warning About the Future
Interview with Prof.Steve Keen
Patrick Bet-David sits down with economist Steve Keen, one of the few economists to warn of the 2008 financial crisis before it happened. A longtime critic of mainstream economics, Keen debates capitalism, Marxism, climate change, AI, America's debt crisis, Iran, housing affordability, and the future of civilization.
Steve Keen explains why he believes economists misunderstand money, why AI is headed for a massive shakeout, and why humanity faces its greatest challenges in the decades ahead.
Be fruitful and multiply and replenish the Earth, A commandment Of God, which has never been rescinded.
Get married young have lots of babies as many as the Lord will give you, And I promise you, the husband will find a way to support them. God will see to it and bless them for their obedience