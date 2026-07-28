Patrick Bet-David sits down with economist Steve Keen, one of the few economists to warn of the 2008 financial crisis before it happened. A longtime critic of mainstream economics, Keen debates capitalism, Marxism, climate change, AI, America's debt crisis, Iran, housing affordability, and the future of civilization.



Steve Keen explains why he believes economists misunderstand money, why AI is headed for a massive shakeout, and why humanity faces its greatest challenges in the decades ahead.

