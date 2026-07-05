World Leaders IN TEARS At Khamenei’s Funeral, BREAK DOWN Before His Coffin In Emotional Scenes

The Islamic Republic has entered a period of intense, collective mourning. Heartbreaking scenes emerged from Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Friday as senior political figures, elite military commanders, and foreign dignitaries gathered to bid an emotional farewell to the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Key members of Khamenei’s inner circle—including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei—were seen breaking down in tears as prayers echoed through the black-flag-lined venue. Placed solemnly alongside the larger caskets was the tiny, heartbreaking coffin of his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani.

Putin’s Envoy Dmitry Medvedev Pays Tribute to Khamenei in Tehran State Funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Representative, Dmitry Medvedev, arrived in Tehran to pay tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the international farewell ceremony. Khamenei was killed in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on February 28. Medvedev joined world leaders and senior delegations honoring the Iranian leader, highlighting the close strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran.







Al-Jazeera

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/7/4/iran-war-live-millions-expected-in-tehran-for-funeral-of-ali-khamenei

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/on-america-s-250th--the-world-mourns-the-man-who-humiliated?__cf_chl_f_tk=PQRqyxp7MNEUKDlAH78MnBoZRCXO8C0dxN_b2iEqzSk-1783210112-1.0.1.1-sKBbQt6Z2HRvp8sj8n9Q7bbkzuG2fFpJ7Cdqa.yXzN0



Iran has established a protocol that includes reciting a Quranic verse for every delegation standing before Khamenei's coffin.



Verse for the Saudi delegation:

{You had a sign in two groups that encountered each other; one group fighting in the way of Allah, and another disbelieving. They saw them twice as many as themselves with the sight of the eye. And Allah supports with His victory whom He wills. Indeed in that is a lesson for those of vision.} Aal-E-Imran: 13.



Verse for the delegation of Iraqi tribal sheikhs:

{O Prophet, fear Allah and do not obey the disbelievers and the hypocrites. Indeed, Allah is ever Knowing and Wise.} Al-Ahzab: 1.



Verse for the Turkish delegation:

{Allah has preferred the mujahideen among them with their wealth and their lives over those who remained behind [in Medina] by a degree. And to both Allah has promised the best [reward]. But Allah has preferred the mujahideen over those who remained behind with a great reward.} An-Nisa: 95.



Verse for the Lebanese government delegation:

{And if We had decreed upon them, "Kill yourselves" or "Leave your homes," they would not have done it, except for a few of them. But if they had done what they were instructed, it would have been better for them and a more firm strengthening [of faith].} An-Nisa: 66.



Verse for the Hezbollah delegation:

{Your ally is none but Allah and [therefore] His Messenger and those who have believed - those who establish prayer and give zakah, and they bow [in worship]. And whoever is an ally of Allah and His Messenger and those who have believed - then indeed, the party of Allah - they are the successful.} Al-Ma'idah: 55-56.



Verse for the Hamas movement delegation:

{Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.

Predictable that state-owned RNZ’s latest coverage was 2 days ago